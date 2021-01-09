Government pockets $47m in unclaimed and uncollected tenancy bonds since 2016

The Government has pocketed more than $10 million in tenancy bonds in three years. (File photo)

The government has pocketed more than $10 million in unclaimed and uncollected tenancy bonds in the past three years.

The additions bring the total amount taken by the government since 2016 to $47.4m. Some bonds dated back to before 1989.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA), a bond becomes the property of the Crown if it is not claimed six years after a tenancy ends.

Renters United organiser Robert Whitaker told Stuff he isn’t surprised at the number of bonds going unclaimed and disagrees with how the government uses the money.

It is currently counted as general income, but he said he wants to see it ring-fenced for services to improve the lives of renters.

That might mean more government-funded advocates and support workers or more legal advice services, he said.

“There’s a lot of unmet demand for support.”

The most common reasons for tenants failing to claim bonds are turnover of flatmates or changes of landlord, Whitaker said.

Among flats with long-running tenancies, it is common for an incoming flatmate to pay-out the departing tenant without changing the name on the bond, he said.

Flats can also change ownership during a tenancy, which create issues with the reclaiming process.

Stuff Renters United organiser Robert Whitaker.

Whitaker said deaths, tenants simply forgetting to reclaim bonds, and misunderstandings among new renters of what a bond is and that it can be reclaimable, also contributed.

Whitaker said legally a bond can be up to four weeks rent and most landlords require the full amount. He estimated the average bond in Wellington to sit at about $2400 for a three-bedroom house.

Outstanding unclaimed bonds dating back to 1986 were vested with the government in 2016.

The number of unclaimed and uncollected bonds increased over the past three years.

In 2018 the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) recorded 3322 unclaimed and uncollected bonds.

In 2019 this figure rose to 3558, and in 2020 it increased again to 4485.

MBIE national manager for tenancy compliance Steve Watson said an unclaimed bond is a bond where there were reasonable grounds to believe the tenancy had been terminated, but no claim was made within two months of the termination.

An uncollected bond was where an application for a refund had been processed and payment approved but Tenancy Services was awaiting further information to complete the release of funds.

“This can be due to multiple reasons, the most common are invalid or incomplete bank account details and/or not all parties have confirmed their refund details by signing the form,” Watson said.

Renters’ rights and how to recover a bond

If a landlord chooses to take a bond for their rental property, under the RTA the landlord must lodge the bond within 23 working days of receiving it and provide the renter with a written receipt.

Not doing so is unlawful and if tenants don't receive a letter from Tenancy Services confirming their bond has been lodged they should contact their landlord or Tenancy Services for advice.

If a tenant or landlord loses the documentation relating to a bond, they can contact Tenancy Services to make an enquiry regarding the bond.

They can provide their name and the tenancy address to find the corresponding bond number, which can be provided to them after answering some identification questions. They can then complete and submit a bond refund form to have the bond released.

If landlords and tenants believe they have an unclaimed bond from a tenancy that ended under six years ago, they may contact Tenancy Services to check.

If a tenant or landlord is unable to be contacted to sign a refund form or has refused to the other party can complete a refund form and send it to Tenancy Services.

Tenancy Services will try to contact the person who hasn’t signed to check they agree with the refund.

If the tenant and the landlord cannot agree on the bond refund, they can apply for tenancy mediation to try to reach an agreement. If they do not reach a conclusion through mediation, either can apply to the Tenancy Tribunal to get a resolution.