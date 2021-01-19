Auckland refugee awarded $2000 after attack by neighbour at Kāinga Ora rental

A woman who fled war-torn Sierra Leone as a child was attacked while renting a house in Granite Place, Wiri. (File photo)

Kāinga Ora has been ordered to pay nearly $2000 for failing to fulfil its duties to a tenant who was left with an open face wound after an attack.

The tenant, who came to New Zealand as a child war refugee from Sierra Leone, was harassed, intimidated and physically assaulted by neighbours while living at two separate rentals in the south Auckland suburbs of Wiri and Papatoetoe.

In one incident, the tenant was grabbed by her hair and dragged along the ground by a neighbour, according to a recently-released Tenancy Tribunal decision.

The tribunal ruled Kāinga Ora failed to take reasonable steps to ensure its other tenants did not interfere with the woman’s “reasonable peace, comfort or privacy”.

It noted the tenant has medical issues which make her “vulnerable to physical assault”, and a traumatic history which has “sensitised her to personal threat”.

It ordered the housing provider to pay $1918 in rental reimbursement for the periods when her peace and safety was disturbed.

According to the decision, the tenant first complained about her verbally abusive neighbour to her property manager in August 2017, while living in Wiri.

In October of that year, she laid a further complaint about a neighbour entering her home.

A physical attack, reported to both police and the tenancy manager in March 2018, left the tenant with an open face wound, neck sprain, and abrasions to her elbow and knee.

Despite speaking to the neighbour and in one instance issuing a written warning, the property manager did not move the neighbour when requested by the tenant.

Some families in emergency housing are reporting their children are becoming emotionally distressed because of their living conditions.

“The landlord’s failure meant the tenant was not safe in the premises,” the decision said.

Instead, four months later, the woman was moved to another home in Papatoetoe.

She experienced tensions with her neighbours there too, including intimidation, racist remarks and noise issues. In September, she had an asthma flare after cannabis smoke wafted to her home, according to the decision.

When she complained to Kāinga Ora, she was told to go to police and noise control about the issues.

The Tenancy Tribunal acknowledged the housing provider was in a difficult position, as it has a responsibility to house people even if they are “difficult tenants”.

However, it failed to take “reasonable steps” to ensure the woman had a safe and peaceful place to live.

The tribunal’s decision noted the relationship between the woman and Kāinga Ora remains positive, and the woman is happy with her current home.