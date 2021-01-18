Property manager slammed for advice not to rent to intellectually disabled tenants

Clarke Group Property Management has been criticised for advising landlords not to rent to intellectually disabled people. (File photo)

An Auckland property management firm has been criticised for publishing an article advising landlords against renting to the intellectually disabled and young people.

Clarke Group Property Management included the recommendation in an online article, titled 15 Fatal Mistakes New Zealand Landlords Make When Signing a Tenancy Agreement.

While acknowledging it is unlawful to discriminate against an individual based on mental disability, the article goes on to say complications could arise because “their mental state can often be unpredictable”.

On young people, the article says: “Many savvy landlords choose to avoid underaged tenants, given that they are new to renting, do not have experience taking care of a property, and are known for being fond of parties and loud music.”

“The likelihood of damage and noise complaints increases when you are renting to an underaged tenant,” it goes on.

Sonia Thursby is the chief executive of the YES Disability Resource Centre and a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

She said the article was a “sad indictment of New Zealand” and proof that “discrimination is alive and kicking.”

Thursby said the housing crisis had resulted in landlords having the pick of tenants.

“They can sit there and say ‘if you’re young you can’t have it, if you have a disability you can’t have it’.”

Supplied/Supplied YES Disability Resource Centre chief executive Sonia Thursby says ableism should be taken as seriously as other forms of discrimination.

Other pieces of advice in the Clarke Group’s article, which has since been removed, include checking tenants’ credentials before signing tenancy agreements and landlords writing their own tenancy agreements.

The Clarke Group says on its website it manages more than 200 properties of its own, and provides property management services to landlords.

If a landlord discriminates against an intellectually disabled person, the Tenancy Tribunal can order them to pay that person a penalty of up to $4000, according to Communitylaw.org.nz.

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero said she is hugely disappointed at the stereotypes and discriminatory attitudes expressed in the blog.

“These sorts of generalisations create unfair barriers for people who have the same right to be considered as tenants as anyone else in a very difficult housing market.”

Thursby, who has 24 years experience in the disability sector, said things are generally getting better for disabled people, but housing is the one area things are not improving.

She said conventional wisdom is finding a home is 80 per cent more difficult for disabled people than it is for non-disabled people.

She said difficulty getting housing likely contributes to New Zealand’s high level of youth suicide.

“They find it hard to get employment, now it's even harder to get housing – those things are fundamental.”

Thursby said there needs to be greater acceptance in New Zealand for disabled people.

“There’s only five million people in New Zealand and of those five million people one in four of them – a quarter of them – has some sort of impairment or disability.

“That is saying a quarter of the population can’t rent houses.”

Anyone who considers they have been discriminated against in relation to seeking a tenancy may complain to the Human Rights Commission or Tenancy Services, Tesoriero said.