I missed out on my dream flat over 12 centimetres

What’s Wrong With You? is a Stuff podcast about disability made with the support of NZ On Air. In the seven-part series, hosts Olivia Shivas, Rebecca Dubber and guests tackle the big questions about life with a disability. They discuss sex, religion, mobility carparks - and how to fend off outrageous questions. Listen to it here.

OPINION: In my first week of producing Stuff’s new podcast about disability, called What’s Wrong With You?, I was also organising a move into a new flat. It wasn’t the best timing (although, when is a good time to look for a flat in Auckland’s current housing market?), but after scrolling through flat listings for a few months something finally came up. I use a wheelchair to get around and, surprise, surprise, finding accessible housing is quite difficult.

I contacted my potential flatmates and they invited me over to have a look at the place. I knew there were three steps to get inside the house from the driveway, but brought along a portable ramp so I could get inside. The warmth and friendliness of the other flatmates made me want to move in straight away. Everything inside was accessible - including a low bench in the kitchen and a level-access shower in the ensuite bathroom. They were keen for me to move in, but sign off would be needed by the landlord to get a ramp in place.

The move-in date was fast approaching, and I needed to organise a ramp in less than two weeks. “Easy, aye,” said my naive self at the time.

What’s Wrong With You? is a podcast which explores how people with disabilities live in a world that is not designed for them. While I was excited to start this project, I was also facing physical barriers and a system making my own life with a disability difficult.

To start the process to get a Ministry of Health-funded ramp for the flat I needed to ask my GP to send a referral letter. My GP had to let them know, yes, I’m disabled. I was born with muscular dystrophy; it’s a condition which causes muscle weakness.

While waiting to hear back I contacted a company that makes ramps to get a quote and see how likely it was they could actually install a ramp in less than two weeks. I emphasised the urgency, and they said it would be possible, but if the funding application took too long I could rent one for a minimum of six weeks for $1400. Not ideal.

While I was trying to organise the funding application and a ramp, my potential flatmates were also doing what they could by communicating with the property manager and landlord to let them know I might be moving in. The landlord would need to sign off the ramp because it was his property, and the neighbour would too, because the house was on a shared driveway.

Adam Dudding/Stuff Rebecca Dubber and Olivia Shivas recording their podcast at Envy Studios in Auckland.

I chased up with the Community Occupational Therapist office about my referral, but it was going to be weeks to get an appointment, let alone get the ramp. But I was pushy and ended up talking to the manager who made some space in her calendar to visit the house to check it out; she’d be the one to sign off the funding.

The flatmates were understandably getting nervous (the move in date was now only a week away) and I didn’t want them to be out of pocket for rent. They had other potential flatmates who could move in without needing a ramp and by going with another flatmate, it would give them some financial security. We weren’t even sure a ramp was possible at this stage.

The following week consisted of many conversations between myself, the flatmates, the landlord, the occupational therapist and the ramp company. The ramp technician got the measurements for a ramp, but it was going to be 12 centimetres into the shared driveway space.

I went over to the neighbours’ to show them the plan. I explained I was going to move in next door and had organised a ramp to fit in as best as possible alongside the house, but there would be a few centimetres overhanging the stairs on the driveway.

The neighbours wouldn’t agree.

They said the driveway was already too small and they had big cars - they even got a measuring tape to show me how wide their car was.

I was gutted.

PICTVRE Paralympian Rebecca Dubber and Stuff digital producer Olivia Shivas are the hosts of a podcast series about disability called What's Wrong With You?

After all this effort, we couldn't make the ramp work because of 12cm. At this point, I’m wondering if I should just give up. Would the neighbours agree to a smaller ramp? Did I even want to live next door to neighbours like that? I drove home crying, wondering if it was worth the effort and stress.

I told the flatmates to keep looking for someone else to move in because I couldn’t guarantee getting a ramp that would work, and that the neighbours would agree on. I did get some quotes for custom-built ramps, but that was going to cost me up to $3000.

Looking for a new flat or house as a wheelchair-user is like actively finding opportunities to be discriminated against. I’m usually very level-headed, and have a ‘get on with it’, positive attitude, but even one of my colleagues could tell something was off that first week I was looking for a flat.

In the end I found another flat to move into - my new place has no stairs and very lovely neighbours.

This story of abelism and discrimination is just one of many disabled people face trying to navigate a world that’s not accessible. You’ll be hearing about the highs and lows of living with a disability over the next few weeks in Stuff’s new podcast What’s Wrong With You?