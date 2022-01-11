'Real-life nightmare': Renters facing dwindling options, Trade Me data shows

Whangārei woman Erana Munroe has been looking for a rental property for the past four years.

“It’s hit-and-miss really, you have to be a lawyer or doctor for landlords to look at you seriously. Solo mothers are almost frowned upon these days.”

She said she and her family had been living in a three-bedroom emergency transitional house with her grandmother, who had moved from a Housing NZ home in Māngere.

When her grandmother died, she and her two children were shifted to a two-bedroom motel unit.

“I've since had to finish work because of the stress and yes I'm still looking as we speak I've even applied to transfer towns to try and make it easier, it's a real-life nightmare.”

She said there were houses available in her budget but there were “hundreds” of other people applying too. She is able to pay up to $550 a week.

Another woman, Macayla Brown, said she had found just 12 rental properties with more than two bedrooms listed for less than $550 a week across all of Northland.

That was the maximum she could get Work and Income assistance for. “I just apply for every house in my price range, go to all the viewings and hope for the best. Not much else I can do”

She said she previously looked for a house from March until June last year, and found one through friends but the landlord needed to move back into the property.

She said it was stressful. “Seems like everyone is looking for a house.”

Data from Trade Me shows that there were 10 per cent fewer rental properties listed for rent on the site in November 2021 compared to November 2016, and 6 per cent fewer than 2020.

In Auckland, the number of rental properties was up 1 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent over five years.

Over that same five years, Auckland’s population increased 8 per cent and New Zealand’s 8.6 per cent. The home-ownership rate dropped to its lowest level in almost 70 years in 2018.

This week, there were 9004 properties listed for rent across the country and 5333 in Auckland.

Tenancy data shows there were 385,635 active bonds in October, compared to 357,405 in October 2016.

Economist Brad Olsen said rental access had not kept up with population growth.

He said it made sense that the number of properties listed for rent would drop if people were trying to hold on to their rental properties for longer.

Renters United spokesman Geordie Rogers said it was noticeable that the choice available to renters had reduced.

“Property management companies like Quinovic sometimes don’t even list a property, they internally refer people.”

He said online groups like Vic Deals on Facebook had led to people handing over a tenancy without it being advertised.

“You have to keep going. There’s isn’t any easy way through it.”

He said it was not a new issue and “building one or two new rentals a year” was not going to fix it. The Government needed to implement a significant state house building programme to help, he said.