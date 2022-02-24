Rents break records but pace of growth slowing

Advertised rents across the country hit another record in January, Trade Me says.

It has released data about the rental listings on its site last month.

The national median rent being asked was $570 a week, which was 6 per cent ahead of the same time a year ago.

But Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said that pace of annual growth had slowed from 8 per cent recorded at the end of 2021.

READ MORE:

* Property asking prices jump by 25 per cent for second month in a row, Trade Me says

* Warning for renters: Prices likely to set new records in 2022

* Auckland's median rent hits $600 for the first time



“Auckland ($610), Hawke’s Bay ($570), Marlborough ($500), Nelson/Tasman ($550), Southland ($400), Waikato ($510) and Wellington ($650) all saw record high rents in January.

“If we look purely at year-on-year price growth, the biggest increases last month were seen in Hawkes Bay (up 14 per cent), Southland (up 14 per cent), and Taranaki (up 13 per cent).”

Every region had a drop in the number of rental properties available in January.

Nationwide, supply was down 12 per cent but Nelson/Tasman was down 42 per cent, Canterbury 33 per cent and Bay of Plenty was down 30 per cent.

Ross Giblin Wellington’s record $675 per week was up 6 per cent year-on-year.

Lloyd said demand for rentals also dropped by 8 per cent year-on-year nationwide last month.

He said demand would have to drop off even more before prices decelerated. “With the number of rentals available seeing a significant year-on-year decline in January, demand just did not slow down enough to have an impact on prices, especially considering we have now seen the market run so hot for such an extended period.”

Wellington’s record $675 per week was up 6 per cent year-on-year. Porirua recorded a median weekly rent of $655 and Kapiti Coast $640.

Demand for rentals in the Wellington region was down by 17 per cent last month when compared with the same month in 2021, while supply was down by 12 per cent.

“The most popular rental in the region last month was a two-bedroom unit on Hamilton Road, Hataitai for $550 per week. The property received 136 inquiries in its first two days on-site,” Lloyd said.

Auckland’s median rent increased for the first time since September, from $590 to $600 a week.

Lloyd said demand in the Auckland region was down by 15 per cent year-on-year in January, while supply was down by 3 per cent.

“Last month’s most popular Auckland rental was a four-bedroom house on Summer St, in Ponsonby. It had a weekly rent of $1100 and received 121 inquiries in its first two days on-site.”

In Canterbury, rental prices were up 9.1 per cent.