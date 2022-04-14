Auckland landlord fined $21k for unconsented dwelling without power

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

An Auckland landlord has been fined more than $20,000 for renting out an unconsented dwelling next to the Northern Motorway that was without power for “several days”.

The Tenancy Tribunal heard that Dairy Flat landlord Shelley Kemp kept a generator, which was often the dwelling’s only source of power, padlocked behind a workshop door.

The dwelling had access to solar power, but tenants Duncan and Katherine Elliot were left without power or running water for about six days due to overcast weather and an inability to access the generator.

Supplied The property was home to a young family in an unconsented dwelling and a man living in a caravan, both relying on power from a generator. Image sourced from LINZ. CC BY 4.0

The landlord later cut a hole in the wall of a locked workshop to provide access to the generator.

The tenants claimed they were again left without power overnight for a period of four months which had negative health impacts on their young son.

They told the tribunal that the dwelling was damp and cold in winter.

However, the landlord disputed that the tenants had not been able to simply turn on the generator at night, and the adjudicator found in favour of the landlord on this point.

The landlord also successfully argued that the tenants had voided a registered electrician’s warranty when they wired up their own generator to the dwelling, and the tenants were ordered to pay $765.

The landlord filed for compensation of more than $3000 for a ride-on mower which they claimed had to be purchased because the tenants did not mow the lawns.

Adjudicator L Wright said such a claim was “not reasonable” and he was not satisfied that the tenants were even obliged to mow the lawns.

Supplied The property is located on rural land adjacent to Dairy Flat Highway and the Northern Motorway.

“In any event, at most the tenant would have been liable for the cost of a contractor to mow the lawns,” they said.

Wright also penalised the landlord $1000 for not installing smoke alarms. He also said that an unconsented stove could have been an “increased fire risk”.

The landlord told the tribunal that the tenants had been in urgent need of the premises, and they had wanted to help.