Auckland tenant awarded $2500 after maggots fell from vent into daughter's bed

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

An Auckland landlord must pay $2500 in compensation over a maggot infestation so bad their tenant moved into a tent with her children to escape.

Oaks Property Management​ rented the home, in West Auckland's Glen Eden, to mother-of-three Nikosha Clarke.​ Clarke was seven months’ pregnant with her fourth child at the time.

About six months into the tenancy, on May 31, 2021, Clarke emailed complaining of an “offensive smell” that seemed to be coming from the home's ventilation system. It was later discovered to be a possum carcass.

The smell was so bad a heat pump technician had refused to install a bathroom extractor fan, heat pump and range hood until it was sorted, according to a recently released decision from the Tenancy Tribunal.

Clarke and Oaks Property Management exchanged multiple emails about the issue over the space of two weeks, but the carcass was not removed.

Google Maps/Supplied A maggot infestation at this home in West Auckland's Glen Eden was so bad it drove a mother-of-three into a tent, then emergency accommodation.

In one of the emails, Clarke told her landlord maggots from the carcass were falling from the HRV vents.

“The tenant was vacuuming the maggots as they fell on the carpet and floorboards ... She advised that the maggots were in all rooms and now in all their belongings.”

The following day, she emailed to say her 6-year-old daughter had awoken screaming as maggots had fallen on her in bed.

To escape the smell and the maggots, Clarke and her children – aged 6, 5 and 4 – moved into a tent on the front lawn.

“This was in June, which is a cold month to be sleeping outside,” the tribunal decision said.

The family used their neighbour’s toilet and shower and had no cooking facilities in the tent, so had to live off takeaways, it said.

Clarke and her children were then placed in emergency accommodation for two weeks, during which time the children had to stop attending school.

When they found another rental, they had to change to a school closer to their new home.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Maggots fell from the vents onto a child’s bed. (File photo)

Clarke also produced a letter from her midwife which said her health had suffered from the stress of not having stable accommodation.

“Because of this she had pregnancy complications, including a threatened preterm labour.”

Oaks Property Management told the Tenancy Tribunal a fumigator had treated the property but it was not possible to remove the carcass.

They said the animal would “shrink in the unit and remain there and the smell would go eventually”.

The landlord also said they reimbursed the tenant for two weeks' rent in an attempt to resolve the issue.

However, Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Nicole Walker said that did not address the harm suffered by Clarke and her children.

“The landlord should have acted quicker and gone further when the issue was raised,” she said.

“I note that no assistance appeared to have been offered when the landlord learnt that the tenant and her young children were living in a tent.”

She ordered Oaks Property Management to pay Clarke $2500 in compensation for trauma suffered.