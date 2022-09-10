Renters' rights advice: Who is responsible for my big water bill?

We’re putting your renting and tenancy questions to a panel of experts. To ask your question, email homed@stuff.co.nz.

Q: We have told the landlord on multiple occasions that the outside taps leak and that the toilets flow constantly without being used. After some months the landlord finally said they were getting the toilets looked at. We heard nothing again for months until we got an enormous water bill.

I refused to pay all of the bill as far as I was concerned the landlords should have got the toilets fixed and checked the work. We were never informed that any of the toilets had been repaired, all we were told was someone was coming to look at them. The landlord has told us they expected us to check that the work had been done correctly.

Who do you think is at fault and liable for the large water account? This is over a period of 2.5 years. I did offer to pay half, which if one calculates the amount of water we should have used, is about double the amount of water expected to be used by a family of our size and the few animals we run.

David Faulkner, general manager of property management for Property Brokers, answers:

This is a complicated matter and there are a few sections of the Residential Tenancies Act that come into play here. Firstly, section 39 relates to outgoings. I am assuming that the water supplied to the premises is used solely by you. If this is the case, then you are responsible for the outgoings of the water consumption.

However, a landlord has a responsibility to maintain the premises in a reasonable state of repair, and they must also compensate the tenant for any reasonable expense incurred by the tenant where a state of disrepair has arisen through no fault of the tenant.

You have fulfilled your obligations by notifying the landlord of the state of disrepair, and it seems to me that the landlord has failed in their responsibilities to maintain the premises. Therefore, you should not be liable for full amount of the water if it can be proven, under the balance of probabilities, that the costs associated around the water consumption are excessive.

Property Brokers/Supplied David Faulkner has worked in the property management industry for nearly two decades.

Another matter that you have raised in your query is regarding access to the premises. Under section 48, the landlord must give a minimum of 24 hours notice if they or a tradesperson is to enter the premises to carry out maintenance. Did this happen? Your response suggests it did not.

I am of the opinion that the best solution to this dilemma is to seek evidence as to what normal consumption should be. This could be from an independent contractor.

The other solution is to observe what your normal consumption is now that the repair has occurred. You can then estimate what the invoice should have been if you have had no maintenance issues.

The lessons learnt here are clear for landlords. Do not delay maintenance as it will cost you more in the long run. For tenants, make sure that you document what requests you have made and keep the dialogue open.

If you cannot get a workable resolution then you can apply to the Tribunal, however I would always recommend trying to resolve disputes such as this amicably. It helps to have a workable relationship with your landlord.

Faulkner has worked in the industry for nearly two decades and has been involved in the development and delivery of the New Zealand Residential Property Management Level 4 qualification.

For more information on water charges and other bills, see the Tenancy Services site here. If you’re a renter, you can send your questions to homed@stuff.co.nz for consideration by our panel.