Renters' rights advice: What can we do about noisy neighbours?

We’re putting your renting and tenancy questions to a panel of experts. To ask your question, email homed@stuff.co.nz.

Q: I am a resident in a block of four, and regularly hear the noise of music and video games from one of the other units through our thin concrete-block walls.

They have been told to quiet down by the rental manager several times, but it doesn't last long. No-one's expecting the place to be quiet as a church, but this is leaving us exasperated. What can we do about it?

READ MORE:

* Auckland tenants kicked out for having guests in lockdown, stealing toilet paper

* When is it time to make a noise complaint and when should you just keep quiet?

* What can you get kicked out your rental for?



Helen O’Sullivan, the chief executive officer of Crocker’s Property Group and a former chief executive of the Real Estate Institute of NZ, answers:

Sorry to hear about the noise issues you’re having with your neighbour – it’s never a nice feeling when you feel like you can’t relax in your own home.

It’s important to remember in these types of buildings, your neighbours are part of your “vertical village” and sometimes the best solution when wanting to make a change in a community is to simply start a friendly discussion.

The first port of call in any situation like this is to have a discussion with the neighbour, if that’s possible, regardless of whether they own the property or are renting. It may be that they simply aren’t aware how far the sound of their music is travelling or how disturbing the sound is once it gets to your living area – sometimes a plate of pikelets and good communication can nip these issues in the bud.

STUFF Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

If that is unsuccessful and your polite requests are ignored, then, as you’ve mentioned a rental manager, you have the option of making a complaint to their landlord or property manager.

If you make a complaint to the landlord/property manager, your complaint should include specific information such as when and what noise was being disruptive. They can then discuss the issue with the tenant to see if they can find a resolution. If it does not resolve things, the landlord/property manager has the option to issue a 14-day breach notice, as the Tenancy Agreement will have been breached by the tenants disturbing their neighbours. They could also issue a notice about anti-social behaviour and should the same issue occur twice more within a 90-day period, that may be grounds for the tenancy to be ended.

The bar is quite high for what is considered disturbing or anti-social behaviour, particularly around noise. The best way to prove noise is an issue is to call the Council’s Noise Control service. You can do this anonymously, and they will provide an update on their findings. If they do enforce a noise complaint because they find the noise to be above reasonable limits, they will report it as such, which can then be passed onto the tenant’s landlord as evidence. The more evidence, the better, if you would like the landlord to enforce a breach.

Part of the issue may also be the construction of the property, where even normal levels of noise may pass through to neighbouring properties. If that is the case, there might be some low-cost options that could improve sound proofing, which could be worth at least a discussion with your landlord.

For more information on subletting, see the Tenancy Tribunal guidelines here, or for more on flatsharing see here. If you’re a renter, you can send your questions to homed@stuff.co.nz