Here is where rents are up 51% in five years

House prices might be falling but rents are not.

Rent rises are outpacing the rate of inflation, Trade Me Property’s latest data shows.

It has released its data for September, which showed the national median weekly rent was up 7.5% over the year.

The rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index over the year to the September quarter, was 7.2%. In August, the annual rate of rent increases was 5%.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said the national median advertised weekly rent was $575 in September.

READ MORE:

* 'Tenants are having to dig deep': Rents have biggest jump in seven months

* Warning for renters: Prices likely to set new records in 2022

* Porirua becomes New Zealand's most expensive district to rent



“If we look back to the same month last year, this marks a jump of $40, which no doubt renters will feel in their back pockets alongside other cost-of-living increases.”

Lloyd said the national median weekly rent had fluctuated, but remained comfortably in the $570 to $580 bracket since January. “When we compare last month’s figure with August, it actually fell by 1%, or $5.

“While this marks a slight drop, $5 a week won’t go very far and there’s no denying it’s tough out there. Living expenses are going up across the board and rents are no exception.”

He said the median weekly advertised rent had lifted 51% over the past five years in Hawke’s Bay and 33% in Wellington.

Nationally, median weekly rents had lifted 28% over that period.

Ross Giblin Wellington’s rents are up by a third in five years.

Lloyd said the biggest year-on-year median weekly rent increases were seen in the Southland, up 14% and Otago, up 10%.

Canterbury and Manawatū/Whanganui were both up 9%.

Wellington and Hawke’s Bay were the only regions where advertised median rents remained the same, year-on-year. Auckland’s only lifted 1%.

But there was some good news for tenants in the form of more available listings.

Lloyd said there were more rentals listed on the site last month than any September on record, a 31% year-on-year jump. “If we look back to September 2019, pre-pandemic, last month we saw a 7% jump in rental market supply.”

The number of rental properties listed in Auckland was up 51% year-on-year. In Wellington, it was up 49%.

Canterbury, Southland, Nelson/Tasman and Otago all had fewer rentals advertised in September.

STUFF If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Inquiries on rental properties dropped 5% across the country in September, but increased by 26% in Auckland and 11% in Southland.

Lloyd said the most popular rental listing in the Auckland region in September was a two-bedroom home on Gambia Place in Onehunga.

It had a weekly rent of $570 and was added to 460 watchlists in its first seven days on the site.

The Auckland region’s median weekly rent remained at $600 for the sixth month in a row in September.