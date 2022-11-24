Rents return to record high, Trade Me says

Residential property managers and treatment of houses contaminated by meth will be regulated and the healthy home standards deadline has been extended in new rental sector measures.

New Zealand’s national median weekly rent returned to $580 in October, matching the record first hit in April, Trade Me Property data shows.

Year-on-year, it is an increase of $20, or 4%.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said every region had experienced rent increases in October, except for Wellington.

“Manawatū/Whanganui had a standout month in October seeing its highest median weekly rent of all-time, climbing 12% on last year.”

Lloyd said Southland and Hawke’s Bay were the only other regions to have their median weekly rents increase by more than 10% in October when compared with the same month last year.

“We’ve seen the national median rent remain somewhat stagnant this year, fluctuating between $570 and $580 since January. Going into the typically busier summer months, if supply can’t keep up with demand we may see a new record high rent.”

There was a 9% increase year-on-year in the number of rental properties listed on Trade Me. Wellington had the biggest increase in supply, up 47%.

“The Manawatu/Whanganui region was not far behind, with the number of rental listings up 37% year-on-year,” Lloyd said.

Stuff Inquiries are down but rents are up nationwide.

He said Southland (-2%), Otago (-12%), and Marlborough (-37%) were the only regions to experience a year-on-year drop in supply last month.

On the demand side, the number of inquiries on rental properties dropped 3% nationwide in October.

The Auckland region’s median weekly rent was $610 in October, after a six-month standstill at $600. “This marked a year-on-year increase of 2% and put the region’s median weekly rent back at its record-high, last seen in March,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said the most expensive districts in the region were North Shore City, Papakura, and Rodney, all seeing a median weekly rent of $650 in October.

In the Wellington region the median weekly rent was $620 in October, $30 below its all-time high last recorded in February.