'Shameless like a pig' and other nasty names a landlord called their tenant

Landlord Lam Tung said though she may tell her tenants off sometimes, she also relied on them and saw herself as their mother.

An Auckland boarding house landlord has been ordered to pay $2500 in damages for verbally abusing their tenant, calling them a “shameless pig” among other nasty names.

Landlord Lam Tung told the Tenancy Tribunal she saw herself as a “mother figure” to her tenants at the house in Mt Wellington, and she regretted using harsh words.

The trouble began when the tenant, whose name was redacted from the tribunal decision, put their clothes in a communal draw and refused to take them out.

The tenant says, the landlord yelled at her and told her she had to leave “now”.

However, the landlord later apologised: “I said that at the heat of the moment. I hope you can forgive me. I didn't mean to ask you to move out, I lost my temper.”

"Why are you still living in New Zealand? Or even living in the world?" Lam Tung asked her tenant.

Days later, the landlord reminded the tenant to pay rent, but the tenant said the money would be transferred the following day due to Waitangi Day being a public holiday.

Later that evening, the tenant claimed to have heard the landlord banging on her door for 15 to 20 minutes, shouting: “Leave! You are without shame. If you haven’t paid the rent, leave! I will call the police to kick you out!”

The tenant told the tribunal she was terrified, and “literally shaking”. She submitted smartwatch data showing she had only had about two and a half hours sleep that night.

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

She struggled the next day at work and eventually broke down and spent 15 minutes sobbing in the bathroom, the tribunal heard.

The landlord rejected the tenant’s claims, describing them as “a terrible lie”. However, a series of voice messages presented to the tribunal told a different story.

“Don’t act as a savage with me. If you don’t have money for rent, then don’t rent. You rubbish. Let me tell you… shall I go to your childcare centre to talk to your manager?” one message said.

“Either you pay the rent or you [expletive] off today. Quit your nonsense. If you don’t [expletive] off today I will call the police asking them to solve the problem.”

The tenant was left shaken after her encounter with landlord Lam Tung.

The tenant responded, agreeing to move out.

The messages continued. “You are so shameless like a pig… so shameless, for real, how can you be so shameless at such a young age? Why are you still living in New Zealand? Or even living in the world?”

Adjudicator Robert Kee determined that this was verbal abuse and ordered Lam Tung to pay the tenant $2500 in damages.

Tung told the tribunal that, despite all that had happened with the tenant, she “still missed her”. She said that though sometimes she might tell tenants off, she had “relied on the tenant so much”.