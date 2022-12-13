Tenant ‘felt like a servant’ having to feed landlord’s 10 cockatoos

The landlords insisted that feeding the cockatoos “was not that difficult”.

Auckland landlords have been ordered to pay their tenant $3000 for “emotional harm” after they entered the tenant’s home without permission, but the tenant wanted more.

The tenant told the Tenancy Tribunal that he was made to look after the landlords’ pets while they were on holiday, under threat of being evicted.

“Every time I feed the animals, I feel like one of my landlords' free servants, working in exchange for free accommodation, even though I already paid the rent,” the tenant said.

The landlords, both of whose names are Huixin Sun, confirmed they had 10 cockatoos, 20-30 goldfish and one dog. They told the tribunal looking after them was “not that difficult” and there was no threat of eviction.

The tenant claimed $6,016.23 in wages for his services to the landlords’ menagerie, but adjudicator Robert Kee did not allow the claim because it had been filed too late in the proceedings.

“Next-door neighbours or friends quite commonly feed pets while someone is away. It is permissible for a landlord to ask their tenant who lives on the same property to feed their pets while they are away.

“While there is not just one dog or cat in this case, but also fish and birds, the effort required to feed the animals was not that onerous in my view,” Kee said in his decision.

Google Maps The landlords and tenants shared a property in Te Atatū.

However, the tenants also alleged the landlords entered the property without permission.

One morning the tenant left out their key for the landlord to enter with a plumber, but he left for work in the afternoon he took his key.

The landlords’ son was caught on a hidden camera entering the home with the plumber later in the day. He told the tribunal he didn’t think the tenant would mind.

But, the tenant was “very upset” and, after confronting the landlord about it, made a police report.

“I felt completely insecure, and I had to sleep with a knife under my pillow because I did not know who would enter while I’m asleep,” he told the tribunal.

STUFF If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Soon after, the tenant went to the doctor to get medication for anxiety and insomnia.

“The doctor’s diagnosis was that I had a strong nervous breakdown and mania, mainly because of the high stress and lack of rest after you entered my house illegally,” the tenant told the landlord.

Kee accepted the tenant’s evidence that they had suffered emotional harm and awarded them $3000.

“He suffered worry, stress, frustration, anxiety, and insecurity, albeit the full extent of those feelings cannot be attributed solely to the unlawful entries.”

The landlords were also ordered to pay $500 for failing to lodge bond, $1500 for failing to replace a smoke alarm, $500 for entering without permission, and $50 for flooding caused by a broken pipe. The tenant had to pay $3.90 for a rubbish tag, $50 for wall damage, $167 for carpet damage and $172 for a remote.