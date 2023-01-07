Auckland landlord who 'blew up' at tenant ordered to pay $1200

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

A landlord who “blew up” at his tenant while at his flat to fix a toilet has been ordered to pay more than $1200 – and advised to let his wife handle tenancy matters from now on.

The landlord, Colin Bell,​ went to the home in Auckland’s Sandringham​ after his tenant – whose name is suppressed – emailed him to say the toilet cistern was leaking.

Bell had replied to the email to say he would “look at it tomorrow”. However, the tenant said he did not see that email until more than 12 hours later and was surprised to return home and find his landlord in his flat.

When the tenant told Bell he could not come in without notice, “it is fair to say that the landlord acted adversely”, a recently released decision from the Tenancy Tribunal said.

READ MORE:

* Tenant fails in bid for more than $35k in damages, must pay landlord instead

* Auckland tenant awarded over $7000 after being harassed in cockroach-infested flat

* Tribunal orders $2145 in damages against landlord to protect tenants' right to complain



The tenant said Bell “blew up out of nowhere”, swearing and calling him an idiot and a troublemaker.

Bell then left, but returned to the property not long after and continued his verbal abuse, at one stage lunging towards him, the tenant said.

The tenant later called the police to report the incident.

He said the encounter left him feeling shaken and harassed.

Kathryn George/Stuff Colin Bell went “from zero to enraged in only a matter of seconds” when his tenant asked him why he was at his home. (File photo)

Bell took the flush pipe,​ which left the tenant without an operating toilet for five days, during which he had to use a bucket and a friend’s toilet.

Bell said he believed the situation was an emergency and he was therefore entitled to enter the home without notice. He also did not believe the tenant’s claim he had not seen his email.

Bell said the tenant had “set me up” by confronting him and recording him on his phone.

The tribunal adjudicator said video evidence provided by the tenant largely corroborated his account.

In it, the tenant could be heard calmly asking why Bell was there and reminding him he needed to give notice.

“The landlord’s response is both immediate and extreme and involved shouting and swearing,” the decision said.

“The landlord can be heard frequently referring to the tenant as ‘a f...ing idiot’ and is abusive as he exits the property.”

Bell could also be seen making “some kind of movement” towards the tenant, the decision said.

Stephen Phillips/Unsplash Bell replied to an email about a leaking toilet cistern to say he would “look at it tomorrow”. However, the tenant said he did not see that email until more than 12 hours later and was surprised to return home and find his landlord in his flat (file photo).

“During that exchange, the landlord’s wife can be heard trying to speak to the tenant and also telling her husband to calm down. Unfortunately, he did not take his wife’s advice.”

The adjudicator said Bell went “from zero to enraged in only a matter of seconds” and the situation was entirely unnecessary.

“I would encourage the landlord to consider allowing his wife to manage communications with tenants in future.”

Bell was ordered to pay his tenant $900 in exemplary damages for breaching his tenant's quiet enjoyment of the property and $320 in compensation for loss of amenity.