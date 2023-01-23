Family with assistance dog illegally discriminated against in search for rental

Corlan James’ assistance dog can sense when the 10-year-old is experiencing “heightened behaviour”.

A solo mother of an autistic son says finding a rental home that will allow an assistance dog has been one of the most stressful experiences of her life.

In May 2022, the Human Rights (Disability Assist Dogs Non-Discrimination) Amendment Bill was introduced, which means a person cannot be discriminated against on the grounds of reliance on a disability assistance dog.

The Human Rights Commission says landlords “cannot refuse to rent their property to someone, treat them less favourably, or end their tenancy because of their disability assist dog”.

Christchurch woman Belinda James has been using an assistance dog to help with her son’s autism for the past three years.

Corlan, 10, has sensory processing issues and anxiety, making simple tasks like food shopping almost impossible.

Before the family was assigned their labrador, Rhys, through Assistance Dogs New Zealand, James said she was about to “call it a day” on errands.

When the James family was matched with Rhys, James said things changed “almost instantly” and daily tasks were “no longer a fight”.

Rhys is a calm presence for Corlan when he starts to get anxious, and will sit or lie next to him when he senses “heightened behaviour”.

In December, the family had to move out of their rental in Christchurch because the house was up for sale.

James started to apply for a new rental and soon ran into trouble.

Belinda James/Supplied Corlan James can distract himself by stroking Rhys’ coat or his soft ears.

“Everyone was saying no dogs, even when I said he was with Assistance Dogs New Zealand,” James said.

“They would say the place had been rented even though it was still listed, another said the neighbours had ducks, so we couldn’t have a dog, or there was a creek nearby and wouldn’t be suitable for my son.”

She said she was turned down for 80% of the houses she applied for, because of the dog.

After a long list of rejections, James was feeling incredibly stressed.

“I was angry and I felt bad for people who need sight dogs or have other diagnosis and they can’t find a roof over their heads,” she said.

Ten days out from the family’s eviction date, James secured a rental.

Belinda James/Supplied Rhys has been looking after the James family for three years.

However, she wants landlords to “educate themselves” on discriminating against families with assistance dogs.

Assistance dogs go through six months of intense training before they are matched with a person.

“They are not your average pet, they’re probably easier than children,” James said.

Assistance Dogs New Zealand’s puppy development and dog training manager Eve Chittenden said the dogs were trained to a high level.

They couldn’t pass training until they were “very compliant” and had been tested in different environments, like swimming pools, cafes and the supermarket, Chittenden said.

The Human Rights Commission said anyone refused accommodation because of an impairment should contact it for information, support or to make a complaint.