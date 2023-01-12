Boat parked on lifestyle block advertised as rental home for $350 a week

A grounded boat listed as a $350-per-week Auckland rental on Trade Me.

Auckland has seen its fair share of bad rentals, but a grounded boat with a separate toilet may be a first.

The launch boat, parked out the back of a property in Greenhithe, was listed as a rental for $350 per week on Thursday.

Trade Me pulled the boat listing soon after Stuff made enquiries.

The listing said “this is living on the boat, on the land” at the back of the owner’s lifestyle block.

It also said there was a swimming pool and a “performance stage” on site.

Photos showed the boat boasted a TV, microwave and oven.

There was a “separate toilet” on the property, the ad said.

James Ryan, Trade Me’s policy and compliance manager, said the company removed listings that were in breach of any property law, including the Healthy Homes Act, which stipulates minimum venting and insulation standards.

Residential property managers and treatment of houses contaminated by meth will be regulated and the healthy home standards deadline has been extended in new rental sector measures.

“Properties that breach these acts are illegal and therefore are not allowed to be listed on site.

“Members can also alert us to anything they believe to be non-compliant by clicking on the Community Watch button at the bottom of every listing,” Ryan said.

Greenhithe is a suburb of the North Shore, New Zealand’s most expensive district for renters.

North Shore properties fetch a median weekly rent of $650.

Trade Me Property’s latest rental price index shows the national median rent was $580 a week, a 4% increase on the same time last year.

Supplied The Trade Me listing stated “this is living on the boat, on the land” at the back of the owner’s lifestyle block.

In 2022, Trade Me was accused of “profiting” from the housing crisis by not doing enough to block sub-par rentals.

A group of community organisations wrote to the website demanding the online auction company tasking that landlords or property managers be required to declare homes for rent comply with the Residential Tenancies Act and Healthy Homes standards.

James Ryan said Trade Me has improved its website to keep rentals up to code.

“Last year we made changes to our site to remind landlords of their obligations under the Healthy Homes Act when they are creating a rental listing,” he said.

Ryan recommended hopeful tenants ask questions and check out the property in person before signing a lease.

The person who listed the boat for rent has been contacted for comment.