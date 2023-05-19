By the numbers: My desperate flat hunting experience

Move-in day at the old apartment I shared with my boyfriend.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a 22-year-old Stuff culture reporter. She has lived in rentals all her life.

Home hunting in Auckland – or, for that matter, many other places in this country – is not for the faint of heart.

Of course, moving out around the same time as a one-in-250-year storm hitting Auckland, where we call home, doesn’t help either – nor does the record high price of rent in the city’s CBD.

After months of frustrated tears and trying to retain hope, my flatmates and I finally have a place to call home – but what did it take to get to this point?

3

The number of months we spent looking for a new flat.

Three is also the number of bedrooms we were looking for in rentals, and the amount of homes we had been shortlisted for. Third time’s the charm, as they say.

Kathryn George/Stuff After months of frustrated tears and trying to retain hope, my flatmates and I finally have a place to call home – but what did it take to get to this point?

$850

Our maximum rent budget, shared between everyone in the flat. The rental we ended up with will cost us $800 weekly.

When we ran out of luck on a different flat, the property manager asked if we would be interested in a two-bedroom house in Mission Bay for $1350 per week – one bedroom less than we needed, an hour’s long bus drive from the Grey Lynn property we originally applied for, and $500 over our budget.

Speaking of finances, I spent nearly $150 on Ubers getting to and from viewings as quickly as possible in between work and other commitments during our months of flat hunting.

20

The (approximate) number of viewings we attended, and the number of suburbs we had narrowed down that were suitable for us in Auckland.

Of course, this number doesn’t include the number of houses we had considered – some homeowners never got back to us, others cancelled last minute, and other homes only had viewing times available during work hours when none of us were able to sacrifice time for a viewing.

4

The number of tenants in our flat share, including myself (though not including my flatmate’s pet mouse).

Supplied Trade Me property screengrab

The longest amount of time we waited to hear back from a property company – Quinovic – to tell us we were unsuccessful (in the wait time, we assumed as much) was four weeks.

When we finally secured a rental, the landlord let us know the same day we applied.

11

The number of rentals I have called home in my life.

My ‘bank of mum and dad’ is actually a single-parent source, and we spent many years living in rentals as we couldn’t afford to buy a home. I also lived in two state houses as a teenager, and have been flatting out of home since I was 16.

77

Our new move in date is 77 days after my partner and I left our former apartment.

We started flat hunting two weeks before we moved out.

$3000

The estimated amount of money we have saved since moving out of our previous home.

My partner and I paid $250 each a week in rent (including utilities) at our last flat, and while we have been hunting we have been fortunate enough to live with my boyfriend’s parents, who kindly let us stay in their home without paying rent.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Culture reporter Lyric Waiwiri-Smith with her partner.

The money we have saved will give us a good head start on purchasing a new fridge, food staples, and other necessities needed for a new home.

Although, the final storage shed invoice hasn’t come in yet.

10 million

The amount of tears, pangs of anxiety, and frustrated breakdowns I had during this flat hunting experience.

A few weeks before we finally landed a property, a friend told me they were also looking for a three-bedroom rental. I almost cried tears of frustration knowing we had another competitor in the market.

Now, my late night anxiety that keeps me awake thinking of when we will find a new home has finally been replaced with my moving-out worries. At least after three months, we finally have somewhere to call home.