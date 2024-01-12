Tenants to be paid $6570 compensation, landlord 'never renting again'

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

A property management firm and property investor have been told by the Tenancy Tribunal to pay $6570.44 to tenants who complained about the condition of their house, and about their landlord visiting uninvited.

Christine Corke and Ateria Pile rented a rural Marton property for their young family. The owner of the property, Douglas Duncan, grew up in the house and the adjacent property was still farmed by his family.

Before the tenancy, which started in the winter of 2022, the premises had been used by a farm employee.

Duncan engaged Property Brokers to act as his property manager to find new tenants and Corke and Pile viewed the property remotely before agreeing to move in. But they said a number of issues identified at the start of the tenancy were never fixed.

They said the water was not fit to drink and they had to use bottled water, and the house did not comply with Healthy Homes rules.

They initially claimed $20,000 compensation, which was then broken down to general compensation of $6707, $1763 for bottled water, $75 for pest control costs and the unspecified cost of a gas bottle.

Exemplary damages were also sought for failure to give notice, disruption of their quiet enjoyment of the property, failure to maintain the property, missing insurance statements in the tenancy agreement and failure to provide a lock on the property’s pool house, which they said had a "significant” rat problem.

Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator M Brennan said the insulation on the property was not up to standard until February 2023.

“The biggest impact of that failure will have been felt during the 2022 winter. This statutory requirement has been in place since 2019 and should have been completed during the previous service tenancy.”

Brennan noted the tenants raised a number of concerns about the cold house and the impact on their children.

“Mould was shown on some curtains but it is uncertain what was the underlying cause of that or when it first presented. However, it is accepted the premises was colder than it should have been if appropriately insulated. It is reasonable to accept some detrimental impact on the occupants’ quality of living.”

Brennan said evidence, including photos, supported the claim the landlord had not presented and maintained the property, although some of the issues reflected a “tired” home rather than intentional neglect.

Brennan was not convinced that there was evidence that the water supply caused illness or that bottled water was needed and rejected their claim for compensation for this.

The provision – or otherwise – of a swimming pool also caused problems. The tenants said they were shown the property’s pool as part of the initial inspection but it could not be filled and used as they expected.

“The tenants wanted a swimming pool, and given the existing pool was unusable they erected an above-ground pool themselves,” Brennan said.

“In a somewhat ironic turn of events, the landlord served a breach notice requiring this to be dismantled, concerned about owner liability if something happened as it did not have adequate fencing. The tenants claim it did not need any specific consent due to the size of it but they did remove it as instructed.”

Brennan said the landlord committed an unlawful act in not adequately fencing the in-ground pool, even if it was empty. Rainwater could pool to an extent that made it dangerous.

Brennan said the demand to remove the above-ground pool accentuated the lack of existing pool and a $50-a-week rent rebate for the period in summer when the pool might have been used was appropriate.

The couple also said the landlord entered the premises without their consent and without giving notice.

Duncan introduced himself early in the tenancy, which Brennan said seemed appropriate. But five days later he entered unannounced to deal with a contractor to replace the hot water cylinder with an instant hot water system.

The supply of gas lagged the swap and the tenants experienced a week or so of no hot water but Duncan stated they never advised him.

Brennan said Pile was at home sleeping when Duncan and the contractor came in.

“They had not meet at the first introduction as Mr Pile was at work. His awoke to find the owner in the house... The tenants served a trespass notice on Douglas Duncan on April 11, 2023.”

The tenants were served a 14-day notice to remedy a carpet stain and garden maintenance.

“Such assertions, as with the swimming pool removal, did not sit well with the tenants who might reasonably felt somewhat aggrieved given unresolved or historic landlord failings,” Brennan said.

The property manager and owner were ordered to pay $2050 compensation for failure to maintain, $1000 compensation for disruption of the tenants’ right to quiet enjoyment $600 for loss of amenity in relation to the pool, $2400 in exemplary damages and $500 in exemplary damages directly from Douglas Duncan in relation to his unlawful entry.

Brennan pointed out changes that could be made to help avoid issues in future tenancies, including with the water supply, but said the issue was likely moot because the landlord had said he would not rent the property again.