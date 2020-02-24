Chimney sweeping essential for house insurance cover

Nelson chimney sweep David Reddecliffe is already really busy leading in to the winter season.

A chimney clean may not be priority in the middle of summer, but fire services warn it's absolutely necessary before the cold nights arrive.

A dirty chimney can start a house fire, and potentially render house insurance invalid if homeowners haven't kept up with the amount of suggested cleans in the insurance policy.

Fire risk management officer Craig Piner said "every winter" around the Nelson region house fires were started in a dirty chimney.

To avoid this, he recommended chimneys were checked and swept every season and that "appropriately dry" wood was used.

"If the wood is too wet, you end up with a build of creosote inside the flu, and it's that that catches fire and creates the issues."

Piner said a chimney fire was the result of the flu overheating "and if it's too hot, parts of roofing structure can catch fire".

On top of regular cleans, he said photoelectric smoke alarms should also be installed in the lounge and dining areas.

Home owners with fireplaces were just starting to call in their local chimney sweep at this time of year.

Nelson GD Cleaning owner David Reddecliffe had been in the professional chimney sweep business for five years.

Reddecliffe said some chimneys needed a clean annually, while others only required it biennially, depending on the wood used and frequency of use.

It had to be swept two years in a row to find out, he said.

"If I get out a cup full of soot two seasons in a row, I say, get it done every second season."

He said he cleaned 1500 chimneys a year with the busiest time being between February and September.

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF Chimneys should be checked and cleaned annually unless a professional recommends otherwise.

April was the peak time for people wanting chimneys cleaned, he said, with appointments booking out 10 weeks in advance.

The best time for a sweep was as soon as the cold weather was over in October or November, "because that's when we're the least busy", he said.

Reddecliffe said when it came to insurance cover, the best thing to do was check with your insurance company.

A Tower Insurance spokesperson said policy holders would be covered "as long as you do your due diligence". If a professional said to get it done once every two years, "then ensure you get it done once every two years".

An AA Insurance spokesperson said it was difficult to allot a set frequency as "each home is different".

"The fireplace could be used more in one home and barely in another - it wouldn't be fair for us to require you to get this cleaned every six or 12 months."

They said to ensure your chimney "doesn't have any build-up that may cause loss or damage as a result of poor maintenance, it's best to have your chimney swept regularly".