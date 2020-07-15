Returning expats could help ease tradie shortage

Kiwis returning to New Zealand to escape the coronavirus pandemic are tipped to play a key role in the nationwide push to build more houses.

Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa​ visited Hamilton on Tuesday to see first-hand how the city is managing population growth.

Salesa’s trip included a visit to one of Hamilton’s newest suburbs, Greenhill Park, on the city’s north-east fringe.

Latest advice indicates New Zealand needs to build 75,000 houses across the country – with 45,000 needed in Auckland alone, Salesa said.

Kiwis returning to New Zealand in the wake of Covid-19 will bring with them valuable skills.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa visited Hamilton to see how the city is managing strong population growth.

“Having so many New Zealanders coming back from overseas, there’s a positive way of looking at it, not just for building and construction, but for the country as a whole,” Salesa said.

“To get back folks that are really skilled is really great at this time.”

Greg Forsyth, Waikato area manager for BCITO (Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation) said a shortage of skilled workers was one of the main challenges facing the sector.

There are currently 13,000 trade apprentices across the country, with 1220 in Waikato.

Forsyth said two positive developments were the Government’s decision to extend the fees free scheme and the Apprenticeship Boost scheme – a broad-based wage subsidy for employers to help them keep existing apprentices and take on new ones.

“Currently, 10 per cent of the sector takes on 100 per cent of the apprentices,” Forsyth said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Greenhill Park is one of Hamilton's newest suburbs and showcases medium-density housing.

“If we could get 20 per cent of the industry taking on apprentices, that would be great. Hopefully the boost scheme will be the tipping point.”

Different factors influence a young person’s decision to take up a trade, including the views of parents.

“Parents are a big influence. I think a lot of parents think a degree equals better money. They might not be wrong, universities are great, don’t get me wrong, but I’ve certainly met a lot of people that have degrees that have big loans,” Forsyth said.

A shortage in some trades has seen some housing companies employ tradespeople directly, such as brick and block layers, rather than rely on subcontractors.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff BCITO Waikato area manager Greg Forsyth.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said Salesa’s visit to Greenhill Park was intended to illustrate how fast Hamilton is growing.

“We know we’re growing very fast, and we are going to need more apprentices,” Southgate said.

“With more people looking to training and work in New Zealand at the moment, we need to crack on and get as many people skilled and able to get into that kind of work.”

Southgate said elected members have different views on how fast the city would continue to grow in the wake of Covid-19 but there was little doubt Hamilton would need to keep building more houses.

“It’s an exciting time from my point of view because we’re likely to be offering increased employment in the construction sector,” she said.