'Shiny' roof prompts neighbour to wear sunglasses indoors, but owners say they did everything by the book

Luanne Cockburn says the glare from her neighbour's zincalume roof in Wellington's Ngaio can cause migraines.

Shutting curtains, buying blinds and wearing sunglasses indoors are the only way a Wellington woman can hide from her neighbour’s “shiny” roof.

Luanne Cockburn​ has lived at her Ngaio home for eight years – about a year ago, she received a letter from those neighbours across the road, announcing that they would be building their home.

While she had no problem with the build, when Cockburn found out they would not be painting their Zincalume roof – steel coated with zinc and aluminium alloy – she become concerned as she and her children suffer from migraines.

“There’s a really strong glare that comes off the roof into our house for several hours of the day throughout the summer months – it's really affecting our health and wellbeing,” Cockburn said.

“This is the sort of thing I definitely try to avoid because it can trigger a migraine so it does mean I'm in the house wearing my sunglasses and pulling down the blinds and curtains to prevent this from happening.

“That’s not really ideal in your own home.”

Cockburn had installed blinds into her home and was also talking to a landscaper about other ways to reduce the glare.

“I’ve lost a lot of sleep over this and trying to find a solution has really affected me.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Luanne Cockburn wears her sunglasses inside, and draws the curtains and blinds due to her neighbour’s shiny roof.

The owners of the house, Lucy and Matt Baker-Davies, said they first heard from Cockburn about the colour of their cladding in October/November last year. They had not spoken to her since Christmas.

“We were invited to come to their home to view and discuss this, however due to the aggressive tone taken by our neighbours, we declined,” Baker-Davies said.

“A number of phone calls and letters then followed, including threats of legal action. We found this very distressing and felt bullied. Our architects also engaged with them, which they were not required to do.”

They had offered to contribute money for Cockburn to get window film, but she said Cockburn declined their offer.

Baker-Davies said they had added additional planting to the street side of their home which would eventually obscure the view of their roof.

Painting or re-cladding their home was not an option as the product was not designed to be painted.

“Doing so would likely be ineffective at reducing perceived glare ... re-cladding could cost in excess of $100,000.

“As a young family building to an extremely tight budget, this is simply not an option.”

Their house complied with resource and building consents, and all relevant local regulations, she said.

“We really do want to be good neighbours, and we have good relationships with everyone else in the area we have met. We have put everything we have into this house over the past three years and now we have a newborn baby – it’s just not a reasonable option for us to re-clad and change the design of our home at this point.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Neighbour Luanne Cockburn says she has lost sleep over what to do about the glaring roof.

A Wellington City Council spokesman said the dwelling was granted resource consent and building consent, and complied with these consents.

The roofing material was not in itself highly reflective, he said.

There was glare, however only on sunny days during certain times of the year and it was expected “to diminish” as the roof weathered.

The council had taken advice from a lighting expert and his initial report did not provide “adequate evidence" that a section of the Resource Management Act had been triggered, he said.

“The council has used its enforcement discretion and decided not to take enforcement action.”

It was currently getting a second opinion to determine whether another investigation would be beneficial.