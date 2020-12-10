Waterfront bach that last sold for £45 snapped up for $1.26m

The interior of the Greenslade Rd, Raglan, bach has remained relatively unchanged over the decades.

A Raglan property that last sold in pre-decimal-currency days for £45 has fetched more than a million dollars at auction.

And the new owners of the waterfront property say they want to restore the old fibrolite-clad bach so new generations can enjoy its charms.

The sale of the Greenslade Rd bach generated strong interest from outside the region but it was eventually snapped up by a Waikato buyer at auction on Wednesday.

Dominico Zapata/STUFF The bach has sold for $1.26 million at auction. The new owners plan to restore the bach as well as build a new dwelling.

Respected astronomer Allan Bryce​ purchased the property in 1943 for £45 – about half the price he paid for a telescope (£75) a year earlier.

READ MORE:

* Raglan bach bought for $85 in 1943 expected to sell for top dollar

* Bach interiors: Nolstalgia's all very well, but don't overlook comfort

* Bach living: Retro in Raglan



Bryce's daughter Bessie Amner​ was among family members who attended the auction.

Lodge real estate agent Sue Hall​ said Amner and her family were thrilled with the new owners’ plans for the property.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The Greenslade Rd bach has views of Raglan's Lorenzen Bay.

“The purchasers are going to keep the existing dwelling, and build a new property as well,” Hall said.

“I think it's really cool they’re going to keep the original dwelling and bring it up to 2020 standards. They love the heritage of the building.”

The bach, which dates back to the 1940s, is one of four buildings on the 2226-square-metre section and boasts expansive views of Lorenzen Bay.

Hall said the new owners wanted to make the property a “generational home”.

“It’s a fantastic purchase for them and it’s great that it’s going to be used by different generations, children and grandchildren.”

Dominico Zapata/STUFF The new owners “love the heritage” of the 1940s-era bach.

Hall wasn’t surprised by the purchase price, having predicted the bach would sell for more than $1m.

“I guess it shows how much pressure there is on the Raglan market,” she said.

The average sale price in Raglan is now $735,000.

RNZ Real estate agents are accused of adding fuel to the red-hot property market by manipulating so-called 'estimated prices' on websites.

Speaking earlier, Amner’s son, Lindsay Amner,​ said the views from the bach’s deck always captivated visitors.

“Most of the trees on the property were planted by my grandfather, so you’ve got mature kauri, tōtara, pōhutukawa, mānuka and pūriri.”