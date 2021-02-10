Residents fed up with 'ugly, cheap, and characterless' homes filling Christchurch

Efforts to increase housing density in Christchurch are drawing the ire of local residents.

June Peka​ lives in a character neighbourhood in Christchurch, but fears it could soon become a “concrete jungle” if the visual appeal of intense housing developments is not addressed.

Two developments in St Albans – in Mersey St and Westminster St – have drawn the ire of local residents. Sections that both previously housed a single property will soon house 11 units between them.

Resource consent has already been granted for both developments, but 42 residents have signed a petition against the homes’ design, which they describe as “ugly, cheap, and characterless”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff St Albans residents June Peka, Erik Greenslade, centre, and Michael Greenslade, are unhappy about two intense developments that have been improved in their “character” neighbourhood.

A letter written by Peka, along with the petition, has also quickly ascended up the city's chain of bureaucracy, going from a local community board issue to a matter set to be considered by the full city council.

Councillor Tim Scandrett​, who chairs the four-person regulatory committee that decided to send the letter and petition to the full council, said elevating the issue would raise awareness of ratepayer concerns about housing intensification across the city.

Scandrett said it was still unclear what the council could do in the St Albans situation, but he believed the council needed to talk to the Government about housing intensification concerns.

The Government has implemented a directive that aims to increase housing density in multiple cities, including Christchurch. The city council has until August 2022 to implement the new rules.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel and her 16 councillors oppose the directive, which she labelled as “Auckland rules”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Work has already begun on the Mersey St development by Wolfbrook Residential Ltd.

Supplied An artist's impression of the proposed complex.

The two properties upsetting St Albans residents are both examples of intense development occurring on a property that historically had just one home – a change that is becoming increasingly common in Christchurch.

Wolfbrook Residential Ltd​ is behind both developments. Company director James Cooney declined to comment.

Peka, who has lived in St Albans for nearly 40 years, wanted residents to be able to have say on the visual impact of any new developments and how they fitted in with the suburb’s general amenity.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Councillor Tim Scandrett says he wants to look at the rules regarding intensification and talk to Government representatives about residents’ concerns.

She enjoyed how her neighbourhood had older houses and lots of trees, but feared that was all changing.

She said some recent developments in the area looked “like great big fat wedding cakes” and she believed future developments could be made to look better.

A city council report released last September found many apartments built in Christchurch since 2016 had “monolithic” appearances and “inadequate or poor” design.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff On Monday, this sign was stapled to the fence at the Mersey St site.

Peka said she had accepted the community could not stop Wolfbrook’s latest two developments – and they did not want to – but they did hope they could influence the final design.

Another resident, Michael Greenslade, said he was concerned about the effect the new developments would have on parking.

Caregivers visited his property each day to support his son, who has disabilities and requires around-the-clock care.

Each of the 11 new units would have at least one on-site car park.

Greenslade said he was also concerned with the consent process, and how residents were not able to provide feedback.

Residents did not get to make submissions on the two Wolfbrook developments because the consents were approved by an independent commissioner on a non-notified basis.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff This Westminster St house will be bowled to make way for five two-bedroom units.

Cr Pauline Cotter, who sits on the community board that received the 42-signature petition and Peka's letter, said residents wanted to be heard.

The council needed to talk with people about development in character areas, she said.

“There's that fine balance between development, growth and retaining community and character.

“I know the current council is really willing to sit down and have a chat about that and dig into it a bit.”