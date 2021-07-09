An 'urban oasis': Wellbeing the focus of new co-housing plan for Christchurch

Whitmore Co-housing developer Jane Quigley (rear centre) with architect Russell Devlin (far left), lawyer Karen Dwyer (rear second right) and development manager Rob Churcher (far right) with future residents (left to right) Elvie, 5, Maggie Overend, 9, Sam Overend, 11, and Rahul Virdi at their Richmond site.

Co-operative housing models have had a shaky track record in Christchurch. But one developer is certain of getting her “urban oasis” off the ground. LIZ MCDONALD reports.

Jane Quigley has been wanting to establish a co-housing village in Christchurch for decades.

“Really, I started thinking about this 30 years ago,” she says. “I thought: ‘there has to be a better way of living’.”

She began buying land in Richmond, just outside the city’s four avenues, 14 years ago. When the earthquakes struck, Quigley co-founded the Viva Project with other like-minded locals to promote community-focused housing developments as part of the rebuild.

Now, with other co-housing proposals for city having been unsuccessful, she thinks the group has their best chance yet. On Quigley's 3000-square-metre site, plans are being drawn up for the Whitmore co-housing village.

Supplied An artist’s impression of the Urban Habitat Collective’s apartment co-housing community planned for Newtown in Wellington.

The plan is to purpose-build between 18 and 22 energy-efficient attached homes, which residents will buy, also taking joint ownership of a garden and play areas, a community house for shared meals and other activities, and some shared facilities such a laundry.

Residents would socialise when they choose, reverting to their private spaces when preferred. Some form of screening or removal clause would be set up to exclude problematic residents.

The concept is based on successful models elsewhere. The project’s first aim is social aspect, the second is environmental, Quigley says.

“I just think, this is what people want, they want another way of living, another way of housing, they want connection and support.

“Social connection is essential for wellbeing and that’s most important.”

Since announcing the Whitmore development in November, Quigley has got together a “diverse group” of people who are interested in buying in. Together, and with the help of a team of experts, they have been holding planning and design workshops.

“Kiwis seem so open to it. It seems like this the time for it. At the moment it seems we’ll be over subscribed.”

The homes will be smaller than the Kiwi average, with three-bedroom terraced houses covering about 100sqm to 120sqm and apartments and two-bedroom townhouses about 80sqm. Quigley says it is too soon to know how much the homes will cost.

Among the potential residents are Christchurch couple Rudy Rupp and Becky Garrity, both aged 34.

Rupp says he had been looking for some form of community housing and “jumped in and wanted to be part of it” when he heard about Whitmore.

Garrity says the social aspect of the project appeals to them.

“Loneliness is a huge problem and this tackles that. In a community like this you are with like-minded people who want to be in that atmosphere.”

Rupp says the development is “an awesome opportunity for us, and for Christchurch as well”.

“There could be more of these communities after this one – it will be better than just living in a flat and not knowing your neighbours.”

SUPPLIED An artist's impression of the Collett's Corner development planned for Lyttelton, which did not go ahead.

Multiple attempts

The failure to launch some other proposed housing projects with aspects of community ownership in Christchurch show they are easier said than done.

Last month the Collett’s Corner project in Christchurch collapsed, ending plans to build apartments with shared living spaces as well as commercial space in Lyttelton.

It was to have been New Zealand’s first crowd-funded commercial property development, with the land already purchased and the development company’s many small shareholders sharing profits in what it described as “compassionate capitalism”.

Last year the plug was pulled on the Madras Square project being planned by the Ōtautahi Urban Guild (OUG), of which the Viva Project was one of four shareholders, despite support and a loan from the city council.

Supplied An artist's image of the Ōtautahi Urban Guild development project chosen for the Madras St demonstration village project in central Christchurch.

The development was to have seen buyers help design a community of homes with shared gardens, cars and community spaces opposite Latimer Square.

The land was Crown-owned and OUG, its preferred developer, was unable to find enough would-be buyers or secure third-party finance without assets. The Crown turned down a revised proposal from OUG to buy and develop the land in stages, and the council declined a second loan.

The city council’s head of community support, governance and partnerships, John Filsell, says that to date none of the $180,000 OUG drew down in mid-2020 from the original loan from ratepayers has been repaid. The loan has a five-year term and an interest rate of 4.5 per cent.

Madras Square was the Crown’s second attempt to have the site developed by a private developer as a post-quake anchor project, demonstrating how inner-city housing could be done differently.

Supplied The Breathe Urban Village was the first project chosen as a demonstration development in the Christchurch rebuild. It did not go ahead.

The first attempt to develop the site, a project called Breathe Urban Village, also failed five years after being chosen as the winning concept by an international judges.

It was to have been built with 88 eco-friendly, timber-clad homes and shared spaces and courtyards.

Viva was short-listed as a finalist in that contest. The land has now been sold for private development.

One successful co-housing project in the central city is the Peterborough Housing Co-op, which has a different tenure model – most of the residents rent at below-market rates.

Owned by a non-profit trust wanting to provide affordable inner city housing, the Peterborough co-op began as a row of older villas.

After the earthquakes it was rebuilt and enlarged with 14 energy-efficient homes opening on to a communal yard with a common house.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Peterborough Housing Co-op has been rebuilt since the quakes with more homes.

Residents share facilities such as the laundry, garden and internet.

‘It’s not like a commune’

Quigley says Whitmore’s plans are based on successful communities overseas and in the North Island.

The difference from Madras Square is “enormous” because not having to buy the land removes the financial pressure, she says. She started buying the titles that make up the site 14 years ago.

“The land has been paid for. That was the huge hurdle with Madras Square.

“And the land’s cheaper because it's not in the middle of the city, but it’s still walking distance to the central city. We have an opportunity to create an urban oasis here.”

She believes her own history as a businesswoman, and having the team of experts – including a development manager, architect, lawyer, and facilitator – involved from the start will help get it off the ground.

EHAUS Construction under way on Dunedin’s Toiora co-housing complex in mid-2020.

“We’re absolutely aware of challenges [but] I have no doubt that this project will go ahead.

“Financially, we can do it. We can get the number of houses on the site to make it viable.”

The group is basing Whitmore on successful complexes elsewhere. Quigley says this means getting right the number of homes, the tenure model, and an exit strategy, so buyers can get their investment back if they need to.

“I don’t know yet how that aspect will be structured. But I will find the best ways to make it work.

“People need to be able to buy into it easily. And if they don’t want to be there any longer they need to be able to buy out.

“It’s not like a commune – that ownership is very important – although a small proportion may be set aside as rentals, perhaps as a rent-to-buy scheme. Some investors have already approached me about that.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Whitmore Co-housing development manager Rob Churcher, far right, says already having the land makes all the difference to the scheme.

A body corporate or residents’ association will also be key to protecting owners’ interests, she says.

Rob Churcher, of project management firm TSA, has been hired as Whitmore’s development manager and says the project has several advantages over other recent attempts at community housing.

These include having someone like Quigley with a business background steering the development, and having a list of potential residents onboard through Viva, he says.

“Jane is the landowner and in a financial position to see this through. The commercial aspects are taken care of.

“The other attempts have been reliant on raising capital, or making decisions by committee. They have had good intentions, but they have fallen down for those reasons.

“This is different to other co-housing developments. It’s off-market, so they won’t have to do any marketing. I think it’s going to be a great success.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Earthsong, in Ranui, west Auckland, is a sustainable collective housing community.

Community housing ‘not a new idea’

Most of the inspiration for Whitmore comes from overseas, particularly Europe where similar developments have existed for many years.

New Zealand examples include Earthsong Eco-Neighbourhood in west Auckland, which was launched in the 1990s and completed in 2008 for about 70 residents in 32 homes on a 1.2-hectare site.

Earthsong has a common house and shared outdoors, with buildings made of untreated timber and rammed earth using solar water heating and collected rainwater. There is also a focus on social co-operation and culture-building.

Lotus Eco-Village in the Tararua ranges near Paraparumu has homes being built around a yoga centre. About 40 of its homes have been sold, the first residents have moved in, and there is a waiting list.

In Newtown in Wellington, land was bought two years ago on Adelaide Rd for what is intended to be New Zealand’s first all-apartment co-housing complex. Planning for the project is under way.

STUFF A cluster of inner city townhouses may hold an answer to Christchurch’s housing crisis.

Dunedin has Toiora, a community of 24 terraced homes just completed on a former primary school site, with a central green space and an old school building being repurposed as a community house. First launched with the land purchase in 2013, Tioroa aims to promote social and environmental sustainability.

Quigley says while developed western cultures are exploring forms of community housing as part of the shift to cities, in many countries it remains the traditional practice.

“This is not a brand new idea, other people have done it ... probably more people in the world live like that than don’t”.

Workshops to design Whitmore are going on now, with would-be residents developing the plans together, and working through the legal, financial, design, membership and consenting issues.

It will be built either all in one go, or in stages.

The group hopes to lodge consent applications later this year, and build in 2022.