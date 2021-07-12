Parts of the whole – what prebuilt housing offers Kiwi homebuyers

We're hearing a lot about housing at the moment – mainly due to a nationwide lack of it, and prefabricated homes are coming through strongly as an affordable, energy-efficient option – especially outside of our main centres. But, guess what? The concept isn't actually new!

Many early European settlers in the 19th century brought kitset homes with them on the long boat journey across the world. In fact, all 16 rooms in the first government residence in Auckland were prefabricated back in England and parts of the Treaty House at Waitangi were shipped from Sydney.

As with all things, the materials and methods behind pre-constructed homes grew more refined with time.

By the 1920s, the New Zealand Railway Department was prefabricating various parts of homes for its workers, in Frankton, then transporting them around the North Island to various communities, where they could be erected in under two weeks.

SUPPLIED The reason prefabrication is good in this regard is that standardisation of parts and minimising materials use means there is little or no waste, while design and construction methods are constantly improving.

Even our famous 1940s and 50s Kiwi state houses, much-loved for their quality and strength, were often prefabs or at least semi-prefabs, and the model is still very valid today, especially in terms of sustainability.

In large cities such as Auckland or Tauranga, the cost of land is prohibitive and despite prebuilt houses being cheaper than a regular newbuild, the total price is still out of reach for many people.

In the provinces, however, they're enjoying a huge burst of popularity as people come to appreciate the flexibility that prefabrication can offer, and Ezyline Homes is leading the way.

Whether it is a small house that's required — perhaps a bach or a secondary dwelling, or a more substantial family home —a transportable home completed at Ezylines construction headquarters in Mt Maunganui or Palmerston North, and trucked to the new owners site, may fit the bill very well.

These homes range in size from one bedroom to four bedrooms. They are ideal because all the hard work is done, just leaving the owner to pick their décor.

Because they have around 40 years' experience in the business, the Ezyline team is well skilled in helping you through the planning and consents process and they keep closely in touch with their customers' wants and needs every step of the way.

Ezyline also makes paying for a new prebuilt home simple and straight-forward, with an easy-to-follow payment schedule.

Property investors are also fans of the prefab model and for very good reason. Recent changes such as healthy homes regulations are proving problematic for some landlords, who are having to make major changes to their rentals in retrospect.

Meanwhile, a prebuilt home complies with all the rules from the very start and won't require anything other than basic maintenance for many years to come, giving tenants and their families a clean, safe, environment to live in while investors can sit back and reap the rewards.

