Housing developers sought for council-owned New Brighton site

He Puna Taimoana, New Brighton's new hot pools, first opened on Queen's Birthday Weekend 2020.

New housing will be built on three parking lots in the Christchurch seaside suburb of New Brighton.

The council-owned car parks, on Beresford St immediately south of the suburb’s main shopping strip, will be developed as part of efforts to regenerate New Brighton after the earthquakes.

Other recent developments in New Brighton have included the construction of a new beachfront playground and the He Puna Taimoana hot pools and cafe, the sale of the old Central New Brighton

* He Puna Taimoana, Christchurch: The best fun you can have in New Zealand for $14

* Housing development planned for former Central New Brighton School site in eastern Christchurch

school site for construction of about 50 new homes, and the launch of a community-led hub for art tenants in the former Roy Stokes Hall.

The city’s economic development and promotional agency, ChristchurchNZ, is calling for developers with proposals for the parking lots.

They are zoned for medium-density housing such as apartments, townhouses or terraced homes.

Cath Carter, general manager of urban development for ChristchurchNZ, said New Brighton had “a real buzz” and the city’s strong property market meant there was interest from developers in buying land for new housing in the suburb.

ChristchurchNZ The new homes will be very close to New Brighton Beach.

“We’ll be working with the successful parties to confirm a medium-density residential development that will get under way as soon as possible.”

Carter said developing the land would give New Brighton more housing options and bring in more people.

“We’ve always known that the key to the successful regeneration of New Brighton would be people.

supplied The New Brighton blocks of land on Beresford St to be developed with new housing.

“The more people we can bring to the heart of the suburb, the more businesses will thrive, and it will become more attractive to visitors,” she said.

The car parking blocks cover almost 7000 square metres. ChristchurchNZ wants to hear developers’ expressions of interest in the land by August 26.

The New Brighton Centre Master Plan was released in 2015, detailing how the area could be improved after the earthquakes.

STUFF A Matariki Fireworks Spectacular lit up the beach at New Brighton in Christchurch on Saturday.

Initiatives included upgrading the foreshore and streetscapes, consolidating the commercial area, and boosting confidence to attract new businesses and investment.