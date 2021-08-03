Booming Dunedin: Thousands of new homes needed for growing city

Historic homes in Dunedin's Adam St. The city needs thousands more homes to keep up with demand.

A doubling of house prices coupled with an influx of new residents means a previously stagnating Dunedin has to prepare for growing pains.

A report detailing how many houses the city will need will be discussed by the Dunedin City Council’s planning and environment committee on Tuesday afternoon.

The report notes the city's population was growing at a faster rate than it had historically, driven largely by domestic and international migration. Over the last five years, the population grew between 0.48 per cent and 1.4 per cent each year, hitting 134,000 in June last year.

While the growth rate sounds relatively sedate, it contrasted sharply with the preceding 15 years, when Dunedin had a population growth rate of just 0.4 per cent.

The city's population was expected to reach 142,300 by 2038.

The city’s housing market was also growing, with the average value increasing by 99 per cent in the last five years.

In March, figures from the Real Estate Institute showed the city’s average house price had reached a record $650,000.

The report noted there were now “significant affordability issues in Dunedin”, with a decline in the number of families owning their own home or having the means to buy one.

In 1997, 77 per cent of residents lived in owner-occupied homes, but that dropped to 70.3 per cent in 2018, and was expected to decrease further, to 63.7 per cent, by 2048.

The city's population growth coupled with rising housing prices also meant a strain on supply.

The council report said another 1512 homes would be needed in Dunedin in the next three years, while 4852 would be needed within 10 years and 9645 would be needed within 30.

In 2019-20, the city gained only 315 extra properties, of which 60 per cent were built in greenfield developments.

Alden Williams/Stuff Residential properties in St Clair, Dunedin.

Another projection under the council's second generation district plan (2GP) showed shortages may be alleviated in the short and medium term by constructing more multi-level buildings, townhouses and duplexes, and identifying new greenfield areas.

The 2GP, which began in 2012 when Dunedin was experiencing low growth, looked at potential growth options for the city.

The report noted the city’s housing shortage would coincide with of the country's largest infrastructure projects: the rebuild of Dunedin Hospital.

“The hospital rebuild is likely to lead to significant direct increases in both supply and demand for housing, as well as further indirect increases resulting from the wider boost to Dunedin's economy,” it said.

About three quarters of the city’s future housing would be in Mosgiel and other outer suburbs.

The report noted Dunedin could potentially turn its near 10,000-home shortage into just 100 if the 2GP and its variations were confirmed.

The report was a requirement of the Government’s National Policy Statement for Urban Development, which requires councils to plan well for growth.