What to think about before choosing a retirement village

No matter what stage of life you are at, there's no doubt a high-tech crystal ball detailing exactly what's around the corner would be very helpful with making plans for the future.

But when it comes to choosing a retirement village, you don't necessarily need the gift of foresight. With a little planning and good advice, you'll be able to find a new home that allows you to live exactly the way you choose – with the added bonus of greater peace of mind.

While your future needs may change and its good to allow for as many eventualities as you can, it's also important to take the time to think about how you want to live now.

JASON MANN Buying a home in a retirement village involves taking stock of your finances and lifestyle.

Talking to your family and loved ones is a great place to start. They know you well and can act as a great sounding board when it comes to the pros and cons of making the move to a retirement village, and finding a place where - to put it simply - you can be you. Downsizing doesn't mean downgrading, it means freedom and flexibility, and you may well find yourself actually upgrading, given all the great facilities a retirement village can offer

Buying a home at any stage is a major undertaking, but the process of moving into a retirement village is a little different and involves making several decisions about both your lifestyle and your finances.

First up, there are a lot of myths floating around about retirement villages, so it's good to get a clear idea of exactly what you're looking at. Essentially, a retirement village is somewhere you can live your best life enjoying all the things you love, without worrying about the things you don't. You will be free of time-consuming tasks such as trying to find a plumber or mowing the lawns, so you can spend your time making the most of village facilities, which range from pools and bowling greens, to craft rooms and restaurants. A ready-made community means there will always be someone to talk to, but you maintain the privacy of your own space.

METLIFECARE / SUPPLIED There are plenty of opportunties to socialise and get involved in a range of activities with others.

There are a wide variety of options throughout New Zealand, and it's often helpful to start with the non-negotiables. These may include location, care options, or particular activities. There are often different types of accommodation within a village ranging from villas and townhouses to apartments, so think about how much space you need and whether a connection to a garden is important.

It's a good idea to do your homework and family members can often be helpful when it comes to researching your options. You can do a lot of this online, but nothing replaces visiting a village, and talking to the people who work there and the residents who live there.

Make a list of the questions you want to ask. Find out about village life, including what facilities there are and the kinds of recreational activities you can be part of, or even introduce to the village. Bearing in mind that you don't know what's around the corner, it's worth finding out what healthcare is available (and whether you can keep seeing your own doctor or DHB providers if you prefer), and whether there's flexibility in services such as laundry and meal delivery, if you need extra help at any stage.

METLIFECARE / SUPPLIED There are a wide range of housing options available with Metlifecare including townhouses, apartments and most have communal spaces to share with others.

It's important that you are made to feel welcome and that all your questions are answered openly, especially when it comes to understanding the costs and financial considerations. Look into who owns the village and what their reputation is like.

You and your family need to know you're not going to be faced with hidden fees or being told by the operator what or who can care for you. So, as well as understanding what's involved with buying into the village, you need to talk about exit fees, and the costs of transferring between different types of accommodation. This is not a decision to be made in a hurry, so there's always time to get independent financial advice from a specialist.

