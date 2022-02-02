A retirement that's gone to the birds, and the bees

Grant Douglas can now spend more time in his "messy" "abstract" garden.

Between 6am and 6.30am, Gaile and Grant Douglas are woken by the chirruping of Birdy, a brown baby blackbird who returns to their deck daily looking for her breakfast – mixed chicken, rice and vegetables.

The now full-size five-week-old bird has been fed by the semi-retired couple, both aged 70, since Grant found it stunned and without a mother at a few days old.

Birdy can fly and does take off each day about 4pm, but the Douglas’s home in Motueka, Tasman, is a veritable wonderland for birds and bees – why not return each morning?

Braden Fastier/Stuff A lifelong, self-taught gardener, Grant Douglas is enjoying have more time in his home garden now he’s mostly retired.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Brugmansia, sometimes known as Angel’s trumpet, has a beautiful evening perfume.

The Douglases downsized to a brand-new two bedroom home just a few streets away from their four-bedroom family home in Motueka two and a half years ago. Their new section has a better north-facing aspect.

READ MORE:

* Timaru bird enthusiast encourages people to take part in national bird count

* Nadia Lim: The simple reason bees should matter to all of us

* Lose yourself in this wildly romantic Oamaru garden



Grant Douglas, a self-taught gardener since childhood, also ensured the couple’s forever home was positioned to leave north-facing land free for the garden.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The erigeron genus is a close relation of the daisy and aster family.

They also drew up house plans so that the dwelling took up only 18 percent of the 720sqm section, compared to the typical 35 percent, allowing space for Grant to plant the wild garden that he himself describes as messy and abstract, with “a lot of old-fashioned flowers”.

“The criteria were that it should be good for birds and bees,” he says, adding he feels a concern for the lack of diversity in most people’s gardens.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Douglas developed the garden with birds and bees in mind.

A bark path leads past waist-high flowering plants, mostly exotics: coreopsis, Brunfelsia (yesterday-today-tomorrow), 20 different salvias, fuscias, Alstroemeria, sweet peas, Spiraea (May bush), Osmanthus, Brugmansia (Angel's trumpets) to attract the moths, and more than 60 poppies, which provide daily fresh cut flowers for the home.

There are Buddleias for the Monarchs and stinging nettle for admiral butterflies. The Douglases also put out lard for wax-eyes, apples for blackbirds, and sugar syrup and seeds for all.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Most of the Douglas’s garden is taken up with flowers, such as this Rhodohypoxis, but they are also self-sufficient in vegetable supply.

The flower beds make way for only a tiny patch of lawn, but there’s space for a vege garden that keeps the couple self-sufficient in that supply, apart from a very occasional out-of-season purchase from the supermarket.

Not a huge fan of natives, which he finds lack colour, Grant does have hebes and a kowhai tree.

Being a new build, the section was bare land when they moved in “sand and stone”, but Grant took about transforming it.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Gaile Douglas does not tend the garden but enjoys taking photos of insects and flowers.

He feels strongly about the importance of soil. He composts, and also uses a shredder to cut up clippings, which he returns straight to the garden where they act as both moisture retainers and feed for the soil.

“When we came here there wasn’t one worm. Now it’s full of them.”

Have the birds come? Yes: Wax-eyes, thrushes, blackbirds, bellbirds, gold finches, chaffinches, sparrows, and just the occasional tui.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The Douglases love the colour in their garden: this is Cotinus coggygria purpureus (purple smoke bush).

The bees and bumblebees are in abundance too, the bees coming from hives 200m and up to half a kilometre away, by Grant’s calculation.

“In fact, I went and demanded some rental,” he says. The beekeeper gave him some honey.

Although Grant still grows tomatoes commercially, he says he is “pretty much retired” and appreciates the time he can give to his garden.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail The bee is landing on a Geum, variety Blazing Sunset.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Douglas describes his garden as messy and abstract.

He and Gaile lived for 18 years at Riverside Community – an intentional community in the Moutere Valley that has the mission of “cooperative living for peace and sustainability”.

There, Grant established a community vegetable garden that grew to cover 2 hectares, and provided all the vegetables for the 80 people living there at the time.

NZ Gardener Jack Hobbs, long-serving curator manager of the Auckland Botanic Gardens, has put in every plant in his own private garden in Pukekohe.

"It’s the first time I’ve had time to do it properly”.

Gaile says she does not garden at all, although she does love photographing the insects and flowers. Grant is also a keen photographer, and takes more abstract streetscape images.

“I just feel very spoilt,” Gaile says. “Occasionally I see a weed and, if I’m sure it’s a weed, I pull it out. The garden’s not my thing but I love it. Even on wet days you look out the window, and it’s beauty all around you.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Many different alstroemeria add colour and drama.