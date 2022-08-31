Find the freedom to let your passions grow

It's 9am on a Thursday morning and Owen Henderson is too busy to talk. He's flying out the door to a rose pruning seminar at his Hamilton retirement village, followed that afternoon by a team quiz. "It's great living here," he says. "I can be busy every day."

The former tennis coach likes to keep active and at 85 is still growing his own vegetables, mentoring other gardeners and helping at his daughter and son in-law's nearby lifestyle block.

"I've always enjoyed gardening," he says. "It's very therapeutic. You have something to show for your efforts and that's very rewarding."

It's been two and a half years since Owen and his wife Jan moved into Ryman's Linda Jones Village.

"I had a few friends who were in retirement villages and they all told us, 'Don't leave it until you can't walk – get in while you can enjoy the facilities," says Owen. "It was good advice because there's so much to do here."

Now that the team at Ryman take care of the workaday chores like paying the rates, home maintenance and mowing the lawn, Owen and Jan have more time to focus on the hobbies they enjoy.

CHRISTINE DAWKINS Owen and his daughter Carolyn. Owen frequently spends time helping out in the vegetable garden and olive grove at his daughter Carolyn and son in-law's lifestyle block.

"We love it here," says Owen. "We've got time to do things and we can do them in our own time. We have a lovely bowling green so we have bowls every Tuesday and Friday, art classes on Saturdays and Mondays, card games, exercise classes... "

When he and Jan moved to the village, they made sure to choose a ground-floor apartment so Owen could continue his connection with the earth. Although Ryman's full-time garden staff look after most of the garden maintenance, Owen tends the flower bed directly outside the apartment, and grows plentiful vegetables in tubs. "Last year I grew nine different vegetables, including – carrots, tomatoes, spinach and parsley. Most people grow something – either flowers or veges of some sort or just a few herbs in pots."

Always willing to share his gardening knowledge, Owen enjoys helping friends – and even the village's sales person – with their gardens.

"The secret of a productive garden is good soil with plenty of compost and it will reward you well," says Owen.

Although there's always something to do at the village, Owen and Jan will often head out for a change of scenery. Jan is a keen golfer, and plays regularly at a course near the village, while Owen frequently spends time helping out in the vegetable garden and olive grove at their daughter Carolyn and son in-law Bryan's lifestyle block.

CHRISTINE DAWKINS Owen Henderson and his wife Jan, who is a keen golfer, and plays regularly at a course near the village

"The big thing here is that you can please yourself when you do things," he says. "If it's a nice day we'll hop in the car and go to Carolyn's place at Tamahere. She and her husband Bryan have got three big built-up gardens, so I plant those. For winter I planted cauliflowers, cabbages, broccoli and onions that will come to harvest in October. In spring I'll put in potatoes, tomatoes, spring onions, parsley, beetroot and carrots for harvest in January and February. I enjoy it."

Owen credits his parents, who grew all the family's fresh food on their quarter acre section in Napier, with his passion for gardening. "Just about every vegetable you could think of, they had it, and they always had a lot of fruit trees – peaches, plums, apricots, lemons, limes, raspberries and boysenberries. Right from an early age I helped them and learned from what they were doing."

"There weren't supermarkets around like there are today, so you had to grow your own. There was always plenty of everything – you just had to step outside and you could get a meal from the garden."

He and Jan enjoy the sense of community at the village. "The staff are very caring and kind. Nothing is too much trouble to them, they're always willing to help you and to have a chat with you. We've met a lot of new friends too. Friends are very important at this age – or at any age really."

