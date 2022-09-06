Freedom to enjoy my life, my way

Elsie Erby doesn't claim to be able to see into the future, but she does believe in the power of trusting your gut feelings, so she didn't need the gift of foresight to know moving into a BUPA retirement village would provide the life that was right for her.

In fact, moving wasn't necessarily on the agenda when Elsie and a friend attended an open day at Parklands at Papanui Retirement Village in Christchurch eight years ago. They thought it was a good idea to keep their minds open to what the future might bring and had visited several villages in the area, just for interest's sake.

"But as soon as I walked in here, I felt it was the right village for me. I just had this feeling that I was coming home."

Elsie and her late husband Derek had busy lives with visits to the golf club, gym and getting together with friends an important part of their week. They didn't want that to change, but they did like the idea of more security, less home maintenance, and more support if Derek's health issues worsened.

It didn't take long for Elsie to settle in after choosing a top floor apartment with views of the alps.

"I think that's really important if you come while you're still in your 70s. You can still maintain all your interests outside the village, but there's plenty to do here if you want too."

Before committing to an apartment, Elsie's son came to visit and gave the village his seal of approval.

"He said, 'Well Mum, if you want to feel like you're living in a five-star hotel, this is the place for you!"

Elsie says that sums up the village well. It's packed with facilities and has beautifully maintained grounds and communal areas, but – most importantly - it feels like home with all the residents putting their own personalities into their apartments.

"We all have a balcony and have different ideas for what we plant. I grow silverbeet and lettuce alongside my flowers."

Life continues to be busy for Elsie. She attends an exercise class three times a week and is a keen bowls player. After each class or game, people often get together for a coffee and a catch up.

It didn't take long for Elsie to settle in after choosing a top floor apartment with views of the alps. She quickly found friends with similar interests, and they all enjoyed doing things together both inside and outside the village. To begin with, Derek said he'd leave Elsie to the activities, and he'd keep to himself.

"I said that was fine and he could do whatever he wanted, but it wasn't long before he was down for every happy hour and chatting away with everyone."

Elsie says her village friends and the amazing village manager have been with her during both the good and difficult times, including Derek's death and the Covid lockdowns.

"I've always felt wonderfully supported," she says.

Life continues to be busy for Elsie. She attends an exercise class three times a week and is a keen bowls player. After each class or game, people often get together for a coffee and a catch up.

"There's no pressure to do that, and if you've got an appointment, you just leave. Village life is about independent living," she says.

The fortnightly movie afternoons are another highlight, especially when the weather isn't conducive to going out. You'll often find Elsie helping out serving afternoon tea and afterwards helping tidy up.

"There's a dishwasher, it's not like you're up to your elbows in suds," she says.

Weekends are important family time and Elsie enjoys catching up with her son for a regular Saturday coffee. She particularly likes that with apartment maintenance all taken care of, she doesn't have to ask him to do jobs like fixing taps or changing light bulbs.

"We're able to just enjoy each other's company."

Free time isn't the only thing Elsie enjoys having more of. She loves the security of knowing many of her bills are included in her fixed rate and she doesn't have the stress of worrying about fluctuating costs.

"People move into villages for a variety of reasons, you're buying into a way of life. It's hard to explain how much that has added to my life."

