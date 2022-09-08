After 76 years in Auckland, family switches to a 44sqm tiny home in the King Country

Elaine and Warwick Jones say their House Me tiny home suits them perfectly.

After 76 years in Auckland, Warwick Jones was ready for greener pastures.

New housing densification rules, “too many people”, and a business arrangement that wasn’t working out left him wondering what was happening to his home town.

So in 2017, he and wife Elaine Jones, sold their Glendene, West Auckland, home, and moved to Taumarunui, in the King Country of the central North Island.

It was a whole family decision: Two of his three sons and their families had already moved there, and the third soon followed.

Warwick and Elaine Jones originally bought a 1949-built home on land in Taumarunui, but soon realised they could do better by living smaller.

In May last year, the couple moved into a 44m² tiny home from HouseMe, moving it onto foundations on a section belonging to their youngest son.

“The land was getting too much,” Warwick says. “At 82, and my wife is 79, it got to the stage where we can’t do what we’ve done all our lives.”

In researching tiny homes, the Joneses wanted a simple plan, with nothing elaborate such as leadlights.

“We wanted something just plain, simple, easy to maintain. No whistles and bells, nothing to fall over.”

Price was also a factor, and they ended up paying $115,500 for one of HouseMe’s two-bedroom plan homes.

“At 44m², it’s one of the largest they produce. It had two bedrooms in the plan, one at one end, then bathroom, kitchen, lounge and another bedroom. We elected to remove the wall that forms the second bedroom.”

After living in homes that were 102sqm (when first married in 1964), and then for 37 years in a 220sqm home, Warwick says they are not finding their new home too small.

“It’s wonderful in fact. It was difficult with the other house, because we’ve lost some of our mobility. We keep this place clean, maybe a little cluttered in some people’s eyes, but it’s comfortable.”

He says the family look after them “like royalty”.

“If anything needs doing, one of them helps out.”

The pair usually walk over to son Ian’s house and have dinner with him and his family. “If the weather’s bad they very kindly bring us a plate.”

Supplied Warwick Jones says the process of the home being moved onto its foundations was seamless.

They pay rates, and their share of power, and their son does not charge them rental for the land.

The building came with a full Code of Compliance Certificate, and has a caravan-type power system “looped off my son’s power circuit, with an underground feed”.

He says living so closely with his wife of 58 years is no problem.

“We get on fine. We have the odd tetchy word like every couple, but in general it’s wonderful.

“We like it (living tiny) because all the work that has to be done is easy; easy to vacuum, keep clean. It’s us to a T.”

They’re also enjoying the lack of traffic in Taumarunui.

“There’s no traffic lights. We curse if we have to give way to more than two cars at a Give Way sign. It’s a pretty good comparison.”

Warwick says he and Elaine had a “marvellous friend base” in Auckland, as they had been members of a senior 10-pin bowling league for 30 years.

Supplied One of the couple’s sons built the deck, with a ramp for future proofing.

”We’ve had the best times.”

However, they find Taumarunui to be a “caring community”, and they’re happy to be surrounded by family: As well as their sons, they have 10 of 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the area. They are careful not to “live on each other’s doorsteps”.

HouseMe national sales manager Bryce Glover says the company, which builds 40 to 50 tiny homes a month, has seen a “significant shift in the customer profile over the last couple of years”.

“We are seeing more and more people in the 50-plus age bracket buy our homes and site them on a family member’s existing property; whether it be a suburban location, lifestyle block, or the family farm,” he says.

Supplied The HouseMe unit arrived via truck and was craned into position.

“The pandemic, coupled with the increasing cost of survival, is forcing people to rethink their approach to housing.”

The Joneses paid off $300,000 in business debt when they sold their Auckland home for just under $1 million.

“We came down here with a lesser sum,” Warwick says. “We owe nothing. We live on pretty much the pension. We can save half of it a fortnight ... to the extent that we have invested some in crypto.

“Our view is you don’t need to live like royalty and be extravagant. We have a very simple life which just suits us down to the ground.”