Getting the most out of your KiwiSaver account at 65: five key considerations

A growing number of New Zealanders over 65 are discovering the flexibility of KiwiSaver in funding a new phase of life.

Despite a commonly held thought that funds should be drawn down as soon as a KiwiSaver member reaches the age of 65, many have realised the power in keeping the money invested to draw regular incomes - after they pass age 65.

"The best thing about KiwiSaver is that once you turn 65 you have more options available to you," says Westpac Customer Service Representative for KiwiSaver and Managed Fund Services, Alistair New.

"But the key thing is to remember you can keep your savings working for you and your financial goals. If you're getting close to turning 65, or you have now turned 65, you might be wondering what you can do with your hard-earned KiwiSaver savings."

Weighing up the options

A key benefit of KiwiSaver is financial flexibility once you turn 65 – all you have to do is work out what best suits you and your plans.

New Zealanders are cottoning on to the fact they can withdraw all or some of their money, close and then re-open their KiwiSaver account again in the future, keep contributing or stop contributing. And they can even join for the first time.

So, what are some of the key options?

1) Leave your KiwiSaver investment alone

There's a misconception that you need to withdraw your investment as soon as you turn 65 - but that is not the case, says New.

You can instead leave your money in your KiwiSaver account and it keeps earning investment returns until you decide what you want to do.

"That means you can either leave it and not put any more money in and keep it as it is, or you can keep contributing to it."

2) Chat with your employer if you still plan on working, as some may continue to contribute 3 per cent to your KiwiSaver investment

While your employer is no longer required to make contributions to your KiwiSaver account once you turn 65, thus removing one of KiwiSaver's big advantages, some employers do continue to pay in their employer contributions at more than 3 per cent. Check if that's the case for your employer before you stop contributing or close your KiwiSaver account.

"It may be that even though you continue working, turning 65 may be a chance to actually take out some of your KiwiSaver funds and do the big holiday but still continue working after that and continue accumulating with KiwiSaver," says New.

3) Take some or all of your money out

Once you turn 65 you can withdraw all of your KiwiSaver earnings in one lump sum or take out some of your earnings in a partial lump sum.

"You may want to withdraw a partial lump sum to buy a new car, for instance, and leave the rest in there," says New.

"Both these options give you a high degree of flexibility with your earnings and allow you to make decisions based on a particular stage in your life."

A gentle reminder though: don't expect your money the day of your actual 65th birthday.

"There are a few steps in the withdrawal process, so you won't get it the day you turn 65," says Westpac Team Leader – KiwiSaver and Managed Funds Services, Ivan Jennings. "It's good to take that into account, especially if you are planning on using your KiwiSaver investment to pay off your mortgage, for example."

4) Request a regular amount to come out

Another option is to request a set amount to come out of your KiwiSaver earnings to be paid at regular intervals.

You can set these up as regular withdrawals from your KiwiSaver account on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis. Check with your provider if they have a minimum amount for the regular payments, says New.

Another thing people choose to do is get a partial lump sum paid to them when they turn 65 and then request a regular amount come out on a regular basis, says New.

5) You can join KiwiSaver for the first time, even after you turn 65

You can join KiwiSaver if you're both: a New Zealand citizen, or entitled to live in New Zealand indefinitely and you live or normally live in New Zealand.

"There may be, for example, a family home that has been sold and someone who is over the age of 65 has ended up with a substantial lump sum of money that they would like invested, and so they will open a KiwiSaver account and put a large sum of money into that account," says New.

