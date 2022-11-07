We left 'crazy' Queenstown to make this tiny town in the deep south our forever home

Richie and Jill Wilson moved to their bach in Riverton as a trial, but soon found they loved it.

Any given Wednesday afternoon, you’ll find Riverton retiree Richie Wilson​ hunched over a workbench at the local Menzshed, working on a volunteer project for someone in his adopted community.

The same goes for Saturday mornings, and Thursday afternoons. His latest challenge is to make a wooden hay baler for a woman in the area who is aiming to be self-sufficient.

Wilson and wife, Jill Wilson​, moved to Riverton, population about 1690, from Queenstown six years ago. They loved Queenstown, but it wasn’t the same place the couple, who have been together 47 years, moved to more than three decades ago.

Instead, it had turned into the “crazy” busy tourist mecca, full of bars and cafes, it is today.

“I don’t want to bag Queenstown,” Jill says. “It’s still beautiful. You can’t take that away from it. But now you could be in any city in the world. [. . . ] it’s so different from 30-odd years ago.

“Back then we only had two Four Square shops and a Smith’s department store.”

The couple raised their three children during their teen years in Queenstown, and loved the fact they could be involved in skiing and ice skating.

supplied The large deck made the Riverton home a lot more liveable.

In fact, son Simon Wilson went on to become an Ice Black, a member of the New Zealand men’s ice hockey team.

But they are very happy in their new home in the so-called “Riviera of the south”.

The couple visited Riverton, which is about 30km west of Invercargill, so often on holiday that they decided to buy a 1950s, two-bedroom bach there, paying $235,000 for it in 2014.

“Richie retired soon after, and we thought what are we going to do?” Jill says. “To downsize in Queenstown would cost us more than we could afford.

supplied A family Christmas on the deck, with Jill and Richie Wilson’s children and (most of their) grandchildren. The matching PJs are a “new tradition”, Jill says.

“We thought, Let’s sell up in Queenstown, come down here and see how we go. It was a trial, but it didn’t take us long to say we know what we want.”

They took downsizing from their four-bedroom, two-living, 220m² Queenstown home to a bach half its size in their stride, but decided an upgrade was needed for the uninsulated 70-year-old home.

A $150,000 renovation added a laundry, and a huge deck that looks south over Taramea Bay. They double-glazed the windows, relined every room, put in a new kitchen, and installed a hot tub.

supplied The Wilsons’ overhaul of the home included a new kitchen.

Both are enjoying having time to themselves in retirement. Jill, who loves gardening, cooking and entertaining, is pleased to not have any set commitments.

Richie loves his Menzshed, where he often “puts in overtime”, as Jill jokingly calls it.

“It’s the friendship,” Richie says, “but I like working with my hands and thinking outside the square a wee bit.”

The group helps Riverton community members: Its members donate their time to make anything from picnic tables for the community, to magpie traps, and stalls for reindeer on Christmas parade floats.

The couple love walking, and often see Hector’s dolphins near shore in Mitchells Bay while on their walks.

supplied Their home is slightly elevated, giving them a view of Taramea Bay.

supplied The Wilsons undertook a $150,000 renovation to bring their two-bedroom bach up to scratch for retirement living.

“Most mornings we go for a good walk,” Jill says. “We walk out to the point, usually meet two or three people on the way, stop for a chat.”

Jill says it did take a while to make new friendships. “When you’re our age, it’s harder to make those new relationships, and just because it’s a small town, everybody’s quite protective of themselves, a little bit reluctant to let strangers in.”

But they invited their neighbours – those who are permanent residents at least – to Christmas drinks, and from that “made some really good friends”.

Of course, they are close enough to Queenstown to also be able to see friends they’ve known for longer.

While their house is smaller, Jill says it’s all they need.

“When family come, we rent a house. Or, with the grandchildren, we pitch a tent.”

Jill says the appeal of Riverton is “something about the sea”.

“It’s just kind of a unique little place; quiet, beautiful.

“Coming down here [on holiday], you drive over what we call the whitebait bridge, you just feel . . . phew.”

supplied A sunset as seen from the Wilsons’ deck.

While Jill knows the area well from childhood holidays there (visiting from Invercargill), Richie, who grew up in Christchurch, was less familiar. But he too, has family connections with Southland.

Jill’s father was born nearby in Gropers Bush, and Richie’s great-grandfather was at one time a bank manager in Invercargill. He says his father used to holiday in Riverton itself.

“My dad used to walk the family cow from their section in Grey Street, Invercargill, right around to Riverton Rocks for their six-week summer holiday,” Richie says, referencing a distance of more than 30km.

The Wilsons both feel they have come back to their roots.

“We are meant to be here, we really are,” Jill says.