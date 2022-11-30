Not ready for the quiet life?

Bevis is living life to the fullest at Ryman by continuing his passion for gardening well into his retirement.

Bevis is living life to the fullest. The longstanding resident of Anthony Wilding Village, in Halswell, Christchurch, is continuing his passion for gardening well into his retirement, while reaping the benefits, not only of the harvest itself but the fresh air and gentle exercise which makes gardening a famously popular hobby.

"I love it," he says. "It gives me something to do, and I get to see some great results from the garden."

Bevis and his wife Carol have been living at Anthony Wilding Village, run by Ryman Healthcare, for 12 years.

"One of the first things the management asked me when I'd been here just a wee while, was, 'how are you settling down?' And I said, 'I'm not really settling down. I'm not a reader, apart from reading the newspaper, so I haven't got anything to do.'

"And she said, 'I think we can do something about that,' and showed me a raised garden plot in one of the corners of the village that nobody was using and told me I could have it if I wanted it."

"And the fortunate thing for me is that it's basically right next door to my townhouse! I can just go out and put the hose on or do some weeding or whatever it is that needs to be done."

There is evidence that gardeners live longer and are less stressed. An outdoor lifestyle, with moderate physical activity – of which gardening provides both - has long been linked to health, happiness and longevity.

"I realise it will get to a stage where I won't have the energy and won't have the strength to do it," says Bevis, "but while I have got it, I just enjoy it so much."

Heading towards summer, Bevis has runner beans, broccoli, sweetcorn, potatoes and silverbeet in his vegetable garden, as well as a flower garden attached to his townhouse, which is showing a colourful display at the moment.

"The spring flowering bulbs, like the tulips and daffodils, were quite early this year. I think the seasons are changing a wee bit," he says.

Bevis isn't the only resident finding joy in the garden plots. He shares the raised beds with some of his neighbours who are also keen gardeners. Other independent residents of the village, which also provides serviced apartment living and aged care, also benefit from his vegetable harvests.

"When my veggies are in full cry, I'll give them away to a lot of people who want them," he says. "I ask people if they'd like some fresh veggies and they say yes, which is good, because I can't eat them all on my own!"

Gardening advice is something else Bevis gives away for free, and he has a tip for vege growers:

"I get the weather on the computer every day, to check for anything that may ruin the gardens."

Bevis recommends having a frost-cloth at the ready to throw over a veggie garden, which, hopefully, stops things such as hail, frost, heavy rain or strong winds and even birds from damaging your veggies"

While the vegetable patch offers fresh produce to the Ryman community it's also the perfect setting for friendships to bloom while residents are busy working the soil. They're out in the sunshine, getting regular exercise and it's a great mood booster, particularly when it comes time to harvest the fruits of their labour.

When Bevis moved to Anthony Wilding Village, he wanted more than just the quiet life. The village team recognised that and put a plan into action. Getting out there and continuing to live a full life is a common theme at Ryman villages. It's reflected in the many activities and events on offer and the firm belief that a full life is one that only gets richer with age.

