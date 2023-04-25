Living on my son's land allowed me to retire, mortgage-free - and with no power bills

Jane Sutton lives in a tiny home near Tauranga on her son's land.

Surprised. That’s what most people are when they see Jane Sutton’s tiny house.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

“People can’t believe how spacious and how modern it is,” says Sutton of her tiny house about 15 minutes drive from Tauranga’s CBD.

The 67-year-old, who retired as a car groomer in February, admits tiny houses had never been on her radar.

She and her former husband spent a large chunk of their careers working for the SPCA. That took them from Otago to Hawke’s Bay and eventually Christchurch. While raising their two now adult sons, their property journey involved owning five homes, including a rural store where they lived behind the shop.

But when the marriage broke down in 2009, the family home in Halswell was sold and Sutton bought a two-bedroom house in St Albans.

In 2019 her eldest son Blair, who’d purchased a 2ha farm outside Tauranga, suggested Sutton invest in a tiny house that she could park on his land.

“I came up to see the property and loved it. It took me a year to have the tiny house built.”

She visited Tiny House Builders NZ in Katikati and settled on a one-bedroom, one-storey tiny house with an 11m by 2m footprint.

“I didn’t want a mezzanine level and stairs I had to climb after I’ve had a wine!”

Sutton was living in a regular house in St Albans, Christchurch, before making the move to go tiny on her son’s land.

Other items on Sutton’s non-negotiable list included a dishwasher, enough room on the bench for her coffee machine, and a cat door for her three-year-old cat, Bella.

Her tiny house cost $120,000, with the council consent process adding another $13,000 and the 15,000-litre water tank clocking in at around $4,000. What really blew out the budget was adding solar power which allowed Sutton to be totally off-grid.

“That cost me $35K but it would have cost more to get mains power to the house and I don’t have any power bills any more. In my last house in Christchurch, they used to be around $140 a month sometimes in the winter.”

Sutton says she had to “clear out a lot of stuff” before moving into her tiny home.

STUFF The home, called Whare Mārama, won "most creative design" at the 2022 Tiny House Awards.

The sleek dark green house features an open-plan layout, bookended by a kitchen at one end, and a bathroom/laundry at the other.

“The kitchen is big enough to have a regular-sized fridge/freezer. I have a two-hob gas stove and a washing machine next to the shower.”

The bedroom is large enough to fit a double bed and three wardrobes, and the adjacent bathroom includes a composting toilet.

The kitchen has a regular-sized fridge/freezer, and a two hob gas burner stove.

Sutton admits she’s always been very tidy but says living in a space four to five times smaller than her previous home means she’s had to be more mindful about items.

“I’ve got a Portacom next door which stores a few items such as things from my previous home I haven’t got rid of yet. I also had to give away things like crystal glasses and vases from my Nana which I don’t have the room for. That caused a few tears.”

Sutton acknowledges she’s “extremely lucky” to be able to live the way she does.

The tiny house has one bedroom on the ground floor: Sutton didn’t want to have to negotiate stairs.

“If my son didn’t have this land, then I would probably still be in Christchurch with a mortgage and still working. Instead, I feel like I’m on holiday every day. Moving into this tiny house meant I was able to be mortgage-free and give up my job which wasn’t working for me any more.”

It also meant she could finally live on her own, instead of having flatmates.

Sutton, who’s completed several triathlons and half-marathons, is able to dedicate her days to running, biking and walking.

She is able to fit a front-loading washing machine in the bathroom.

“Having a tiny house means I also have time to read and listen to music instead of having to do maintenance or look after a massive garden. A tiny house might not be for everyone but I would encourage anyone who’s thinking about one to go for it. Just be prepared to clear out a lot of stuff before you move in!”