Find new friends and community in retirement

Margaret Tregurtha moved to Bupa St Andrews village in Hamilton early in 2022 and says she loves it.

Retirement can be associated with feelings of solitude and loneliness, especially for those who are living on their own and previously had busy lives.

Margaret Tregurtha had her own small house in Hamilton which was quite easy for her to maintain, but one morning she realised that it had been three or four days since she had spoken to anybody.

"I realised that wasn't good, so I jumped in my car and started looking around the local villages," she says.

As soon as she arrived at Bupa St Andrews Retirement Village, she knew that it was right for her and as a previously keen golfer she particularly liked the views across St Andrews Golf Course.

Margaret particularly likes the views from her apartment across St Andrews Golf Course.

While the transition to moving into retirement living may appear daunting, it's not as intimidating as you may think. Retirement living presents an opportunity to be closer to your community and is designed to encourage connection and meaningful relationships.

They offer a multitude of activities and social events that provide a chance to meet people and allow more time to indulge in activities you love.

She is naturally outgoing and making friends didn't take long because there were already many familiar faces in the community lounge when she arrived.

"My apartment is double-glazed so it's very nice and warm and it's all laid out in a thoughtful way, within a relatively small space," she says.

"There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, so I've had a couple of friends to stay, one from Auckland and one from New Plymouth and they both really loved it."

Since she moved to St Andrews, Margaret has discovered a passion for social activities and games.

While she's not really a gardener she does take pleasure from some pots she brought with her, containing plants that were meaningful, having come as cuttings from friends.

"The deck is nice and big, with plenty of room for my outdoor furniture," she says.

Since her arrival at St Andrews, Margaret has discovered a passion for Rummy Club and plays as often as she can.

"I just wander down to the lounge at 1pm and whoever's around gets into teams and away we go!"

Margaret also enjoys Friday happy hours and movies.

"We even get ice-cream!

Life within the Bupa village is as independent as you want it to be, and friends and family are welcome to visit.

With no day-to-day maintenance to get in the way, the modern homes at Bupa are designed for residents to lock-up-and-leave, and whether you're on your own - or part of a couple, demands on your time are minimal so there's lots of scope for meeting people or setting off for long-anticipated local or international travel.

Your life within the Bupa village is as independent as you want it to be, and friends and family are welcome to visit. And what's more, small pets are generally welcome with permission from the village manager and therapy animals visit some villages on a regular basis, inspiring conversation and connection.

Bupa encourages and enables residents to continue pursuing interests they've enjoyed previously and it's generally easy for gardeners to keep their hands dirty as part of a garden group, while fans of games such as bowls and petanque will often find their favourites on offer at the company's 36 retirement villages and 46 care homes.

Many villages have gyms, libraries and cafes where residents can mix and mingle and themed celebrations – especially at times like St Patrick's Day, Anzac Day, Easter and Christmas are enormously popular.

To find out more about Bupa visit bupa.co.nz or come and spend time in a village or two of your choice, in order to get a feel for the place and experience the lifestyle that's on offer.