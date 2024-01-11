The secret to more freedom in retirement to do what you love

When Diane and Jon Gras first stepped into Awatere Village's reception area, they were taken aback by how much it felt like home.

"It was so warm and welcoming, and the atmosphere was so nice and friendly," Diane recalls. "It was a wonderful first impression."

Awatere Village is a retirement community located in the heart of Hamilton, just a gentle stroll from the banks of the beautiful Waikato River. The village features an array of one, two and two-plus-bedroom apartments that cater for both aged care and independent retirement living.

Conveniently located near major roads and public transport services and featuring a host of onsite services, the Village is a wonderful mix of independent living and onsite care to make life easy and stress-free for residents.

SUPPLIED Diane and Jon relaxing besides the onsite bowling green.

12 months since that 'wonderful first impression', Diane and Jon have knitted themselves into a wonderful community.

"Although we'd lived in the area for almost 30 years, we didn't know anyone at Awatere when we first moved in," says Diane. "But it didn't take long. On our second day here, I wandered downstairs and someone called out, 'Hello, Diane'. It was someone I'd gone to school with. And about a fortnight ago I went down to the café for morning tea, and I bumped into someone else I went to school with. What a small world."

Awatere isn't just a place where people live; it's a community where people build solid social connections.

"In the time we've been here we've made a wonderful little circle of about 10 close friends," says Diane. "Awatere facilitates a lot of social activities for the residents to enjoy too.

We have regular morning teas, monthly quiz nights, and social hours on Friday evenings where we can all get together for a drink and a chat. There's bowling (although the weather hasn't been too flash lately), there's an onsite salon, a gym, a library – we even have a mini movie theatre here."

The sense of belonging and not feeling like just a number is key to the village's offerings.

"One of the main reasons we chose Awatere over another retirement village is that it's not too big," says Diane. "It feels personal. At full capacity it will be home to 170-200 people which, compared with other facilities, feels like an intimate, close-knit community."

Because the footprint is smaller, accessibility is better too.

"If a retirement centre is too large, it can actually be quite hard for people to get around," says Diane. "At Awatere, if you can't walk very well you never have to walk too far to get anywhere anyway, which makes life so much easier."

Along with independent living, the village is home to a Primary Healthcare Clinic managed by Oceania at which all residents are invited to enrol. The clinic is operated by skilled healthcare practitioners who can even visit residents inside their homes if they're too unwell to attend the clinic in person. For added peace of mind, a nurse is onsite 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

SUPPLIED To get a taste for the Awatere lifestyle, you’re invited to the Open Day BBQ on Friday 19th January, 10am-2pm.

While there are many essential services onsite, it's easy for residents to go further afield when they want to.

"We'll often hop onto the Awatere van that takes us to the supermarket a couple of times a week and on outings. There's a chemist right across the road and a little dairy nearby where we can pop in for a bottle of milk, plus if we want to go into town the bus stop is just outside the gate. Living at Awatere really is very convenient. Yes, we live in a retirement village, but we still have a lot of independence which is just wonderful."

Diane and Jon downsized from their family home to a warm, comfortable, modern two-bedroom apartment.

"We'd never lived in an apartment before and it did take a while to figure out what we could bring with us from our family home," Diane says. "But downsizing our belongings hasn't meant we've had to downsize our lifestyle. If anything, our life is much fuller now."

Diane and Jon can't imagine living anywhere else now.

"Jon was originally a bit hesitant about moving into a community like this, but a year later he can't stop raving about it. Awatere Village really is our home now. We love it here."

