A tiny home helped me move on after my husband's death: 'It's given me life again'

Supplied Jo Moriarty has no regrets about buying a tiny house and would happily recommend it to others in her position.

Simplicity, security and cosiness.

They’re just three of the reasons retiree Jo Moriarty chose to downsize to a tiny house.

The 65-year-old from Waikino, between between Waihi and the Karangahake Gorge, says her tiny home is more than just somewhere to live – it also changed her life.

“Buying a tiny house has given me life again,” admits Moriarty. “It allowed me to simplify things and move on after the death of my husband.”

Moriarty’s husband Vince died from bowel cancer in 2014. The couple, who met as 16-year-olds in the Wairarapa, had moved around the North Island while raising their four children, now aged 32 to 47.

“Vince was a jack-of-all-trades who did everything from scaffolding and farming and fencing. We rented in Wellington, Nelson and Auckland before moving back to the Wairarapa, where we eventually bought our first house in Carterton, which we fully renovated.”

After share-milking in New Plymouth and then Waikino, the couple bought a three-bedroom house on 3.5ha in Waikino, which they renovated, also adding a 60m² extension.

Supplied Swapping her family home for a tiny house has saved Moriarty money, time and stress.

But after Vince died, Moriarty did a permaculture design course in Raglan which “opened my eyes”.

“I am a person of the Earth and love gardening. I knew I wanted to stay in the country, surrounded by trees and gardens.”

In 2016, the grandmother-of-eight built a two-bedroom house next to the family home.

“It was to provide accommodation for visitors to the Hauraki Rail Trail,” she says of the kit-set home that she ran as an Airbnb.

Having previously spent two days walking the Camino Trail in Spain with her husband, Moriarty returned in 2018, taking seven weeks to walk it by herself. It helped to clarify how she wanted to spend the next part of her life.

“I realised I didn’t want to run the Airbnb any more, so I rented that place out. I also didn’t want to live in the family home any more – the kids had left home, so it was just me rattling around in 135m².

“I knew it would be better utilised by a family, and I was keen to make things better not only for myself but also for someone else. Why does one person need a three-bedroom house when there are others who need a home?”

In early 2020, Moriarty’s son spotted a tiny house at Waihi Beach and encouraged his mother to visit the open day. Moriarty says as soon as she walked in, it “felt like home”.

“It was an immediate ‘wow’. It was all that I needed for myself and Kiah, my dog,” she says of the two-storey 8m by 3m home from Tiny House Builders NZ.

Supplied Moriarty says the tiny home was all she needed for herself and her dog, Kiah.

The next day, she visited the factory in Katikati, where she fell in love with a tiny house that was partly finished.

”I walked in and said, ‘how much for this one? I want it’.”

One of the big selling points was the large window in the living room, which provides views across the surrounding countryside. “It brings the outside in. I like to see the trees I’ve planted over the years.”

It took eight weeks to finish and deliver the tiny house to her Waikino property, behind the shed that separates her from her former family home and Airbnb property.

“I have great tenants, and we sometimes have dinner together. But we also have privacy and do our own thing. It’s not your typical landlord/tenant arrangement.”

Moriarty’s tiny house was delivered a week before 2020’s lockdown. It cost about $150,000, with the plumbing and decking costing another $25,000. The 25,000-litre water tank was added years earlier to service the orchard of fruit trees and berries planted by Moriarty.

“When I put in the water tank, I thought it might come in handy one day if I did move a tiny house onto the land.”

Downstairs, her tiny house features an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. On the mezzanine level, there’s a bedroom with a queen bed, which lifts up for storage. The study/second bedroom is next door to the bathroom, which features a washing machine.

The only thing Moriarty would change is the dishwasher.

“I’ve never had a dishwasher in my life and I wish I had taken the dish drawer out and replaced it with more storage because I never use it. I do my dishes by hand and then use the water on the garden.

“But that’s the only thing I’d change – I love this house and tiny-house living in general.”

As with most people who downsize, Moriarty had to shed her life of clutter. “I’m a bit of a hoarder, but living in a smaller space forces you to live more simply and really think about what you need. I also don’t want my kids to have to get rid of lots of my stuff when I die, so I’ve done it for them!”

Swapping her family home for a tiny house has saved Moriarty money, time and stress.

“I don’t have to worry about maintenance costs or having to get in tradies. It’s fully double-glazed and insulated, and while I have a small convection heater, I hardly ever use it because cooking is usually enough to heat the space.

“And there’s no stress about travelling now. Last year I went to the US and I just locked up the house and headed off. There’s no issue about having to get someone in to look after it.”

Having chickens and growing most of her own food saves Moriarty around $140 to $160 a month. “I have raised veggie beds and the orchard, so I grow most of what I eat. And I give lots to my children, the tenants and food banks. I like to grow things for people.”

Moriarty has no regrets and says she’d recommend tiny house living to others in her position.

“If you can, then a tiny house is secure, cosy and makes life a lot simpler.”