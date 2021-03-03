Stoush over sewer connection hampers Canterbury house sale

Chris Evans is trying to sell his elderly mother's home after she had to move to a rest home, but has discovered the property's sewer pipes were never installed properly.

A Canterbury man trying to sell his elderly mother’s home says the process has been hamstrung by incompetency during the initial build.

Chris Evans said the problem – a lack of easement to cover the drains – only came to light when the house was put on the market after his father died last year and his mother moved to a retirement home.

A lawyer for a prospective buyer noted the drains never had an easement to cover them entering the right of way (ROW).

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Chris Evans’ parents were excited with their first house build, but a problem has come to light since it went on the market.

The house is in a cul-de-sac in an Oxford subdivision, completed years ago, and signed off by the Waimakariri District Council.

Evans’ parents had the property built for them after the earthquakes when they were in their 70s, relying on lawyers, surveyors and builders to handle official processes.

But now the council says it is the homeowner’s responsibility to create an easement over the ROW, which could be difficult as approval from multiple owners is required.

The cost could be in the order of $10,000 in legal, surveying and application fees.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff At some point during the build, the drains were joined to the private ROW but not picked up by anyone.

A council spokesperson said the issue was with the developer’s surveyor, who did not include easements for the service connections over the private ROW.

The current owner’s solicitor did not pick up the issue during land conveyancing, when it could have been rectified, the spokesperson said.

“It would not be picked up on a building consent, as they would assume that any easements were correctly established when the [subdivision certificate] was issued.

“It comes back to the developer and the surveyor ensuring completeness.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Chris Evans is trying to sell his parents' home, but is battling his local council over problems that weren't picked up when the house was built.

The council did not recheck easements at its final inspection, the spokesperson said.

Evans said it had left his mother with quite a big legal problem.

“We would need to contact the six others to get permission because it’s a private ROW. They would all have to agree [to the work], and then it would go through their separate lawyers, which we would have to pay for.”

The council told Evans if that was not possible, it may be worth considering connecting the sewer to the sewer main in the cul-de-sac, and the stormwater to the kerb in front of the house.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff It should be an easy house to sell in a quiet Oxford cul-de-sac but the drainage issue mean sales are falling through.

Evans said according to the original house plan, submitted with the building consent in 2012, the services were running along the service area, and not into the ROW.

That was changed at some point during the build, either by the builder or tradespeople, and was not picked up in the council inspection, he said.

“This was their first build ever, it was an earthquake insurance job, and they were pretty excited about it.”

“They trusted their lawyers and the other experts to know what they were doing.”

There was plenty of interest in the property, but without a solution to the drainage problem his mother was left with a house she could not sell, and still had rest home fees to cover.

“This issue has cost us two sales and extra money in lawyers, real estate fees and advertising,” Evans said.

“I don't believe my mother should be liable for any costs involved in remedying the situation to allow the house to become saleable.”