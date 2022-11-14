Heritage-listed Rotorua villa sells to local buyer

Built in 1906, The Landmark is a Category 2 heritage-listed home that came on the market for the first time in 21 years.

A grand old Whakarewarewa villa that was once The Landmark Restaurant and hosted the Sultan of Brunei, has been sold to a Rotorua local for an undisclosed amount.

Listing agent Marilyn Christian of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty says the new owner, who wishes to remain private, has “always loved the property”.

The home sold on October 28 and will be settled on November 15. It is the first time the Category 2 heritage-listed landmark has been sold in more than two decades.

While Christian could not say what the home was eventually sold for, she says it was advertised at $2.525 million, and previous owners Wendy and Steve Fraser are “delighted” that it has gone to a local buyer.

The Frasers bought the home in 2000, sealing the agreement with a silver coin – just as a deal would have been sealed by gentleman’s agreement 100 years ago. They spent the next 20 years restoring the home to its former glory, and turning it back into a residence.

SUPPLIED The Landmark has graced a prominent corner in Rotorua for 115 years.

Built in 1906 for Charles Kusabs, using rimu from his family sawmill at Mamaku, Heritage New Zealand refers to the property as Kusabs House.

It has also been a boarding house, a motel and flats, but is possibly best remembered by locals as The Landmark Restaurant in the 1980s and 1990s. An old menu shows a shrimp cocktail was $3.75 in 1980; and in 1996 reviewer Michael Guy said he dined there alongside the Sultan of Brunei, “the world’s richest man”.

SUPPLIED All the character detailing remains, including the veranda and fretwork.

The Frasers called the restoration of the four-bedroom, four-bathoom villa their “labour of love”.

They scoured Auckland demolition yards for appropriate materials and sourced matching flooring timber from the former St Mary’s School hall. The commercial kitchen was replaced with a traditional family kitchen and walls were removed so it now opens up to the dining area.

SUPPLIED Living areas have been opened up to allow an easy flow between rooms and also to a large outdoor deck and pool.

The home is packed with traditional character features and ornate detailing, including a covered veranda, fretwork and decorative ceilings. The Frasers refurbished the interior in keeping with the era, with wallpapers and paints sourced locally wherever possible.

They were lucky to get hold of the original, half-sized billiard table owned by the Kusabs family, which had been stored in a shed. Wendy Fraser told Stuff at the time the home went on sale that the heavy slate table took 10 men to move. The table spins around to become a dining table. The table is part of the chattels of the sale.

SUPPLIED The house has four spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms.

One of the most notable features of the house is the turret. Fraser, who has written about the house in Rotorua RetroFive, says one story suggests Mrs Kusabs sat up there working on her embroidery watching down Whaka Rd (now Fenton St) for her husband coming home from work, at which point she would head downstairs to get dinner ready.

Christian says the new owner will use the property “primarily as a residence”.