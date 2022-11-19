Heritage advocate ditching the grand 11-room 'labour of love' and buying a modern townhouse

86 Chester St is one of four Victorian homes remaining from an original row of eight.

Dame Anna Crighton has dedicated her life to preserving history, but she is about to go modern.

Crighton – a heritage advocate who is founder of the Christchurch Heritage Trust, a former president of Historic Places Aotearoa, and a one-time city councillor – is selling the grand Victorian home she has lovingly repaired and restored over three decades.

“It really has been a labour of love. I’ve put a lot of myself into this house,” she said.

The heritage-listed home is one of four surviving from an original row of eight 1890s semi-detatched kauri houses in Chester St in central Christchurch.

The other four were seriously damaged in the earthquakes and demolished, something Crighton said had been “very sad”.

Crighton said it was now time for her to downsize, and the house would be auctioned by Harcourts on December 1.

In a surprise twist, Crighton is buying a brand new townhouse in the Cranmer Terraces complex under construction now opposite Cranmer Square.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Dame Anna Crighton has held many roles in the heritage sector, and became a dame in 2020. (File photo)

“It will be the first time in my life I would’ve lived in a new house.

“I might have to do something to make it look a little old – I’ll certainly put my own design touch on it.”

The double-storey Chester St house has 11 rooms and a courtyard garden.

Designed and built in the early 1890s by William Widdowson, it was in a poor state when Crighton bought it in 1992.

supplied Wallpaper friezes were sourced from the United States and Europe.

“As soon as I walked in I knew I had to have it. But everything was blue – the roof, the wallpaper, the paint, even the carpet and lino.

“Blue is my least favourite colour for a house.”

The four Widdowson houses have a category two registration with Heritage New Zealand, and are listed in the city council’s district plan as having historical, social and architectural significance.

The plan describes them as being of “a plain Victorian Italianate style” with a San Francisco influence.

supplied The house’s original heritage features include the light fitting in the entranceway.

Crighton’s home differs from the others as its corner location means it has two facades.

The property had been used by a church youth group when Crighton bought it, and she set about turning it back into a home.

She built a modern kitchen, but most rooms have been restored in heritage style with some original fittings remaining.

Crighton said she relied on her background as an art and architecture historian to get the details right.

supplied Victorian style in the bathroom.

Walls and ceilings were colourfully painted, and wallpaper friezes sourced from Europe and the United States.

Then in 2010 and 2011 the earthquakes hit.

The house was repaired with new piles, a new party wall, new wall linings, and insulation and double glazing were added.

Tradies carefully removed, stored and then replace the original cornices, skirting boards, and doors, she said.

The quake repairs took over a year to complete.

Crighton said she has been very happy living in her grand Victorian house, and would have mixed emotions on auction day.

“I am trying not to think about it, but now that I’ve made the decision to sell my resolve has hardened.

“Whoever buys it is absolutely going to love living here.”