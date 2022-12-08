Tourism downturn forces trust to sell stunning property with the 'most sensational knot garden in the world'

In 1978, Alan and Catherine Trott bought a bare 10-acre (4.05 hectare) block of paddocks outside Ashburton with a plan to turn it into the garden of their dreams.

They started with rhododendrons – hundreds of them. Alan hadn’t seen many of the world’s great gardens, and he hadn’t visited Europe’s formal gardens, but he’d read plenty of books on the subject and set about drawing up the plans.

About 45 years later, Trott’s Garden, with its manicured lawns, long avenues of planting, stands of rare maple and birch trees, glittering pond and delicate ornamental “knot” hedges, is a garden of “international significance”, unlike anything else in the country.

“I wouldn’t have a clue how many trees are in there,” says Alan Trott, who retired and sold the property about five years ago. “There were about 600 rhodos in there, at least.”

READ MORE:

* Alan Trott created a garden of international renown, then he downsized ... ish

* Creative topiary: ideas, plants and styles

* Iconic Trotts Gardens future in good hands



The effect is like something from a grand English country mansion, with long views, and gazebos dotted amongst the mature planting.

Property Brokers/Supplied There are almost 10 acres of manicured, formal gardens with the property, as well as a chapel and family home.

In 1999, when more and more people started asking to be married or have wedding pictures in the gardens, the Trotts added the chapel, with its stunning rimu interior. Alan had spotted the chapel for sale on Ashburton’s main drag, so stopped in to have a look.

"I thought it was a pretty amazing little building, and it would fit well in the garden. It was built in about 1910."

Property Brokers/Supplied The chapel was moved onto the property in the 90s to create a wedding venue.

A farmhouse, built in the 1920s, was already on the property, and became the family home, but it’s likely it replaced an older home. When the Trotts moved in, an old stable on the property yielded newspapers from the 1800s.

The most ambitious aspect of the Trotts’ plan was the quartet of Elizabethan-style knot gardens. They were originally supposed to be rose gardens, "but I was anti-roses and I never planted any".

“A lady from Germany, who wrote a book on knot gardens, said that ours was the most sensational knot garden in the world, because it's a true knot garden. It's not partier. If you look at the photos, the hedges go under and over."

Property Brokers/Supplied This knot garden has been called one of the best in the world, because it is a genuine 'under and over' pattern.

In 2017, the couple decided it was time to downsize, so the property was sold to the Trott’s Garden charitable trust, which had planned to run the property as a wedding and events venue – there are weddings planned at the property in the coming weekend.

Unfortunately, the pressures of Covid on the tourism sector has forced the trust to put the property on the market.

"It is an absolutely unique environment,” says Garry Haskett, who contributed to the purchase of the property from the Trotts when they retired.

Alan Trott/Supplied Catherin and Alan Trott, in their new garden. The couple spent more than 40 years working on Trott’s Garden in Ashburton, turning it into a ‘garden of international significance’.

“Alan and Catherine Trott spent a lifetime developing it - I liken it to a living canvas."

As well as the chapel, which seats about 100, there is a marquee with a timber floor that seats about 200, and a 1920s built, three-bed farm house, that Haskett says could be converted into a cafe or restaurant, if the buyer wanted to develop the events business.

There are also eight acres of mature gardens, now maintained by a group of dedicated volunteers.

Property Brokers/Supplied HOMED: 371 Racecourse Road - Trott's Garden, Ashburton

"I think there would be certainly a willingness for those volunteers to continue to work in the gardens if the property was sold,” says Haskett.

“It’s wellbeing, they just enjoy the company and the outdoors and the opportunity to work in the gardens."

There are no covenants on the property – the buyer could bulldoze the garden and build anything they like on it, but it’s hoped that won’t happen.

property brokers/Supplied The property also has a three bed, family home, which was built in the 1920s.

"That would be an absolute tragedy,” says Haskett.

The zoning would make it difficult for a developer to rip the gardens out and put townhouses in - "I'm sure the council would prevent anybody doing that" - but otherwise the property will go to the next owner to do with as they please.

The trust is seeking offers over $1.5 million for the four hectare property. The listing is with Paul Cunneen for Property Brokers.