Country House Hunters: Couple swaps fast-paced life in Singapore for this 'French' town near Christchurch

During their visit to a vineyard, prospective buyers Simon and Caroline are shown an income opportunity on the property in the form of a wagon.

REVIEW: If UK show Escape to the Country is the kind of aspirational, property-porn daydream fodder of overworked British city dwellers, then the Kiwi version, Country House Hunters, is... well, I’m not sure what it is.

Episode one sticks pretty closely to the format of its UK predecessor: a cashed-up couple looking for a change of pace is shown three very different properties that may – or may not – meet their dream-home-in-the-country brief.

We join them as they tool around some stunning countryside, oohing and ahhing over the homes they’re offered by the likable-if-a-tad-bland Matt Gibb, better known as a roving reporter for Breakfast, standing awkwardly by as they either passive aggressively bicker, speak over one another, or for one another.

Then, over a pint, they get to choose one of the homes to put an offer on – without fail, the one they said they disliked the most – and that’s it, that’s the whole show.

Yes, we get to look at some genuinely charming homes, but there’s no real context – no discussion of the state of the housing market or why folks are leaving the city; no analysis of what the gentrification of rural areas might mean for the locals, or what a culture shock it might be to chuck the office life in to open a bed and breakfast.

It’s just a pleasant stroll around a pleasant town and some genuinely breathtaking scenery.

Episode one takes us to Akaroa, about an hour outside Christchurch, where we meet British couple Simon and Caroline, who’ve been living in Singapore for the last decade or so.

TVNZ/supplied Country life is calling one British-born, Singapore-based couple, looking to buy their dream country retreat in Akaroa.

In their middle age, they’re ready for a change from the fast pace of one of Asia’s biggest cities. On a motorhome holiday, they came across Akaroa and fell in love with the French-influenced town and have set their sights on buying there.

They have a modest NZ $1.5millon budget, and are looking for a home with a business opportunity attached.

Gibb has three very different properties to show them. First, it’s a very boring 1950s house, on a very not boring rural vineyard. The home has a stunning view of the sea – something the couple have identified as “the dream”.

TVNZ/Supplied Matt Gibb attempts to talk the couple into one of three properties he’s found for them.

There’s also a fab little boutique accommodation option in the form of a “wagon” that’s been converted into a living area, bed and bathroom. There’s also a cellar door with accommodation above it.

The couple loves the place, but are wary of just how much work a place like that is likely to be – an odd call for a couple looking to start a business.

The second place is an historic 1800s-built home that’s been converted into a stunning b’n’b right in the heart of Akaroa. The rooms are hotel quality – cosy, yet stylish.

TVNZ/Supplied The historic cottage in the heart of Akaroa that would have had prospective buyer Simon at someone else's beck and call - a big no-no for him.

Simon and Caroline love the building – what’s not to love, it looks like something from the front of a chocolate box – but it’s clear Simon is not at all into “being at other people’s beck and call”. You can tell because he mentions it many times in a tone usually reserved for discussions of root canal work.

There’s a brief local colour taster – a visit to an alpaca farm, and then it’s on to the final house...

Here, Gibb throws them a bit of a curveball, taking them to an off-the-grid home on a spur of land jutting into the Akaroa inlet. Built in 2013, the home is a classic example of sleek, modern Kiwi holiday home design, with a large central living/dining/cooking area, and two bedrooms.

But what’s truly exceptional about the place is the view – water and native bush on three sides. It takes the couple’s breath away, but there just aren’t enough bedrooms for the duo, who expect to have family visiting often.

TVNZ/Supplied The stunning off-grid bach surrounded by water.

After giving the couple a minute or two to decide, they meet Gibb at a local pub for a recap. Simon and Caroline end up choosing the house they initially didn’t want anything to do with – the vineyard – but it’s not clear whether they put an offer on or if they did, whether it was accepted.

It’s all a little bit of an anticlimax.

It's an exercise in selling New Zealand as a place to buy property to overseas buyers, Country House Hunters is about as good as it gets. As a guide to escaping the rat race for life in the country – so far so fizzle. Here’s hoping future episodes focus on Kiwi buyers.

New Zealand’s Country House Hunters airs on TVNZ 1 on Monday nights.