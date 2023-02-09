Why this Wellington home with an RV of $1.03m could sell for just over $600k

This property on Happy Valley Rd in Wellington is selling for $400,000 under its CV.

First time buyers on the lookout for a bargain couldn’t do much better than this little 1920s bungalow in Ōwhiro Bay, Wellington.

The three bedroom home’s RV calculation in September 2021 was $1.03 million, which estate agent David Bradford describes as “ridiculous” in the listing. But the owner is only seeking offers over a more achievable $600,000.

"You have to be realistic because the council always puts the rateable value very high,” says owner Jessica Lee.

"I sold a place in Newtown with a rateable value of over a million dollars, but it only sold for 600,000. When I looked at this place, I said 'hey, let's get somebody who's a first time buyer and we'll do it up nicely for them as a family."

The house at Ōwhiro Bay was bought about 20 years ago by Lee’s late husband, who was a property investor. The couple owned several properties around town – the house next door is also Lee’s. When he died last year, she decided she would sell some of the portfolio and live a simpler life.

Ray White/Supplied The living/dining space is open plan.

“If you start thinking in terms of the property market being down about 19 to 30%, realistically, you have to really say, 'OK, let somebody else have this place, which would help them heaps'," says Lee, who will be fixing up and selling the home next door, once 83 Happy Valley Rd is sold.

She and her partner are doing work to refresh the properties themselves. When Stuff called, Lee had been painting and preparing for the open house this weekend. That’s another reason she’s decided to get out of the landlord game herself.

“My husband was an electrician and very handy. But my partner, he’s very handy, but he doesn’t like doing it.”

Ray White/Supplied The home still has 1920s-built panelled doors.

83 Happy Valley Rd is a classic 90m² 1920s bungalow, with exposed eves, and panelled internal doors that are original. Inside has a fresh, modern feel, with off-white walls and neutral carpet throughout. The bathroom and kitchen are simple and functional, and could do with some upgrading by the buyer in the future.

The real selling point of the property, however, is the section, which is 817m².

"We initially bought [these two properties], because they've got huge land at the back. We thought we would knock it down and possibly develop it. But then my husband passed away.

"It's time to retire. I'm 61, my partner is 67. It's best for us to wind down now. You don't know when you're going to go. My husband died so suddenly, just like that."

Lee hopes the home will be bought by a young family, or first time buyers who will make the most of it.

There is a possibility that a buyer could remove the home from the hilly section and build something bigger and more modern. The property backs onto Te Kopahau Reserve, so it has neighbours only on two sides, but there could be room to subdivide the section, or extend the home up the hill.

Ray White/Supplied The home has three bedrooms along one side of the home.

Another selling point is its proximity to the south coast: Ōwhiro Bay beach is just a seven-minute walk away. Red Rocks, with its seal and penguin colonies, is just 14 minutes away by bike. Also nearby is the Ōwhiro Bay community garden with its eel stream (and occasional seal visitor).

The home is on the main bus route from the coast into the city, and it’s a 52-minute commute into the CBD.

The property is for sale by deadline, seeking offers over $600,000, which closes at 3pm on February 23. The listing is with David Bradford for Ray White Wellington.

Homes.co.nz estimate the home to sell between $770,000 and $840,000, which is still under the average sale price of $900,000 for the area.

Ray White/Supplied The back of the section is mostly over grown bush. But it could be tamed and put to use, or built on.