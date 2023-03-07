Former deputy PM Paula Bennett wants to sell you an island in Hauraki Gulf

Former deputy PM Paula Bennett is the listing agent for this 23.88 hectare motu in Hauraki Gulf

Paula Bennett wants to sell you an island.

The former deputy Prime Minister-turned-blue chip real estate agent holds the listing for Motuketekete, a privately owned island in the Hauraki Gulf, on the market for the first time in 116 years.

Billed as a “once in a generation opportunity”, the sale is a rare chance to buy one of the few privately owned islands in Aotearoa-New Zealand. The 23.88-hectare motu, nestled between Moturekareka and Kawau Islands just off the coast of Mahurangi East, is about a 15-minute helicopter ride north of Auckland.

The only building on the island is a “very small, quintessential bach”, gorgeously decorated with family mementos. It’s powered by a generator, and rainwater is collected.

"But there's well over a hectare, probably closer to two, that really has potential to be built on," says Bennett.

The property has been in the same family since 1907. “They’re very private people, lovely people, let’s leave it at that,” says the Million Dollar Listings NZ star.

Bayleys/Supplied Motuketekete in Hauraki Gulf is for sale

The island’s perimeter features three separate bays, and the land is topped with a thick forest of pine trees. Bennett says it’s a property for “someone who wants something a bit rugged, but absolutely beautiful, that they can make their own”.

“It's for someone that values their privacy, that wants something unique that they can share for generations,” says Bennett. "I don't think we're going to see something like this on the market again, because there's quite frankly, not many privately owned Islands in the Hauraki Gulf.”

The owners would, “just love it to go to a Kiwi family”.

It’s not clear how much the Kiwi family would have to stump up for this rare and rugged slice of Hauraki life, but Bennett describes it as “priceless”.

The Island Life

Bayleys/Supplied The only dwelling on Motuketekete is a small bach.

In 2020, Hauraki’s Pakatoa Island was on the market again, this time for $40 million. At the time owned by businessman John Ramsay, of Crusader Meats fame, the island has been a resort, a party centre, a rehab retreat for alcoholic women and a private family get-away for the Ramsay family. It had substantial, if dated, buildings. Actor Russell Crowe used to be entertainment director at the resort back in the day.

One of just 14 sections on little-known Jackett Island, just off Motueka, came on the market in 2022. The RV for this property was $1,060,000 and the vendors were seeking offers over $1.5 million. In Manukau, a tiny dollop of a motu came on the market in 2016. Ngarango Otainui was sold for $4000 in the 80s, and again in the 90s for $20,000, despite one former owner saying it was “slowly being washed away”.

Bayleys/Supplied Motuketekete has been in the same family for 116 years.

Further afield, islands come on the market all the time. In 2022, a “six-bed” Island off the cast of Scotland came on the market. The owners of treeless, wind-swept Pladda Island, about 1km off the Isle of Arran, were accepting offers over £350,000, or NZ$678,000 – almost $172,000 under Aotearoa New Zealand’s $850,000 median house price, for the former lighthouse facility.

A slightly warmer option came on the market earlier this year. Iguana Island, 20km off the coast of Nicaragua, came on the market for just over NZ$660,000. The Island comes with a three-bedroom home, boardwalks to lead you to white sand beaches, and even an 8.5 metre observation tower to watch migrating butterflies from.

Bayleys/Supplied The bach on Motuketekete has wonderful views of the water.

The listing for Motuketekete Island is with Bayleys.