This Auckland home cost $42k in the 80s - it just sold for $1.25m

A tiny, three-bed, Point England home has sold for $1.25 million at auction. It had been bought by the owners’ parents in 1982 for $42,000.

Zoned for terrace housing and apartment building, the 842m² property on Bagnall Avenue in Auckland was snapped up at auction by a developer at a Ray White Real Estate hosted auction that had eight registered bidders. It sold in just 18 minutes, after more than 100 bids.

Listing agent Bob Lemalu said it was “quite a good result”.

“The owners were happy with it. It's basically a family home and the two brothers inherited it. Their parents passed a while ago now.”

Lemalu described the property as a “do up”, that was mostly of interest for the land. The home is surrounded by sections that have already been developed.

Ray White/supplied The home was bought in 1982 for just $42,000.

He said he’d seen a “surge” in developers and “investor traders” coming back to the market in the past month.

"We had eight registered bidders that came through, all developers, all looking to purchase in the Point England/Glen Innes area.

"We've really been noticing in the last month, a lot more investor/traders coming back into the market now that prices have dropped when we haven't seen them for a good year or more."

The winning bidder was a client of fellow Ray White agent Rubal Singh, who said it was the first property the investor had bought outside South Auckland.

The developer prefered to “buy and hold” properties like this, taking a long-term view of his investments. He was unlikely to develop it straight away.

“He will just renovate it to make it healthy homes standards compliant and then just leave it to rent,” Singh said.

He had also seen an upswing in investors coming back to the market.

"If someone has good cash flow and can buy, they're definitely buying now," said Singh. "People in the market right now are looking only for bargains - I'm talking about investors, not homebuyers."

While he didn’t think this property was necessarily a bargain, it would yield good returns in the future and that suited the buyer. Glen Innes/Point England was on the rise thanks to its proximity to Auckland Central.