Upper Hutt’s Thunderbirds house, a stylish Mid-century home that once had a 10-metre laboratory under it, has sold for $1.3 million.

The offer was accepted in May and settled in June. Former owner Bernard Dougherty is delighted with the sale and price. "There was a lot of interest and multiple offers, and it sold quickly.”

Dougherty was delighted that the buyers have said they have no plans to update the style of the home.

"They've said they're not going to change it. They're Mid-century enthusiasts and love it as it is."

A classic, 1960s-built Mid-century home, nestled in the lush native bush of Silverstream, Upper Hutt, the home was built by local architect Bill Pearson, and is packed with modernist design elements.

Ray White/Supplied 74C Heretaunga Sq sold for about $100,000 under the RV.

The home has ”really beautifully designed spaces that just flow,” Dougherty told Stuff at the time of the sale. “Almost without you realising it, they really make living easy.”

They also made working easy, as the home was designed for a scientist – possibly working at was once the Central Institute of Technology, now the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport, nearby – and included a 10-metre-long laboratory under the house.

"[The first owner] put all sorts of innovative things into the home, like a massive diesel-fired central heating system and automated security system linked to the garage doors. When my grandkids came up, they immediately said, 'It's a Thunderbirds house!',” Dougherty said.

It’s possible Pearson was inspired by the designs he completed for resorts and hotels in the 60s and 70s. It is believed that he had a hand in designing the Hermitage Hotel at Aoraki Mt Cook, and previous owners told Dougherty they could see his stamp on some of the architecture there.

Ray White/Supplied The entranceway is kauri, with the square peephole motif repeated throughout.

"He did the St Pat's Silverstream chapel. That's a really beautiful building, and you can see some of his hallmarks there as well.”

Those hallmarks are all over 74c Heretaunga Square, from the hand-planed kauri panels in the entranceway, to the square hole motif of the “googie”-style mahogany screen behind the wood burner fireplace.

The square motif is continued in the concrete blocks at the front of the house, as well as on the original wooden garage doors, which Dougherty thinks are either cedar or Oregon pine.

"I renovated those recently, and it was just such a pleasure to work on them because they're beautiful.

"There's that lovely timber structure that holds the stairs up, and he's used square bolts, all aligned perfectly with the timber. He pulls out this square motif everywhere, even up in the hallway you get skylights and they're all squares. So you see it reflected again and again."

Ray White/Supplied The fern deck is surrounded by lush mature bush.

The hallway leads into the house, with bedrooms off to one side, and utility rooms and the bathroom on the other side. The bedrooms all open onto what real estate agent Renaye Huia of Ray White describes as the fern deck.

Surrounding, but now crowning the house, is a swathe of mature native bush. Originally, the house sat on several acres of bush, but the front of the property was subdivided and sold off. It still has nearly an acre of bush around it, threaded with trails. At the start of the trails, there’s a little concrete bridge over a creek and just beyond the bridge there are glow-worms in the bush.

At the time of the sale, Huia said the home was “too unique” to put a price on as there isn’t anything else similar on the market for comparison. “Mid-century homes like this don’t come up very often.”

The three-bed, three-bath 290m² home, which sits on 3711m² land had an RV of$1.4 million. The median price for Silverstream is about $820,000.

Ray White/Supplied The home is packed with Mid-cebtury features.

Dougherty credits publicity around the house listing with the quick sale and increased interest in the property. It also helped connect him with some interesting people.

"A colleague of mine who I worked with in my first architecture job back in the late 70s got in touch with me and said, 'oh, I'm so happy to see the house'. Now I'm going to reconnect with him."

During the sale he was also happy to meet the daughter of the architect, and the two sons of the original owners, who commissioned the building, who came to view the house. "That was really special.”