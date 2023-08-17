Could Harold the giraffe's former home be your summer tiny house project?

A custom-built trailer that has hosted more than 80,000 children since it was bought by a South Island education trust is being put out to pasture: Could this be your new tiny home conversion project?

Purpose built in 1991 for The West Coast Life Education Trust, the trailer known as Harold’s home moved to the West Coast in 2005. Since then, it has visited up to 45 schools and preschools, and covered 5000 kilometres, from Haast to as far north as Karamea each year to bring the trust’s message of emotional and physical resilience to the children of the region.

After 33 years of service, however, Harold’s vintage home is up for auction, and the proceeds will go to help cover the costs of buying an upgraded replacement.

"Whatever we get for it is something wonderful, because of course it goes directly to our programme here on the coast," says the West Coast branch's operational officer, Suzi Taylor. “I really didn't know what to expect. It's not roadworthy at the moment, so, it's worth nothing to us. [The auction is] sitting at about $8000 now.”

TRADE ME/Supplied A former trust trailer in Reefton that has already been converted into a holiday home.

Founded in 1988, Life Education Trust roadshow aims to give tamariki the tools to combat personal issues life is likely to – and may already – throw at them, such as obesity, substance use, mental health and wellbeing issues and bullying. Harold, the Life Education mascot giraffe, and his roadshow visit schools in 32 regions across the motu each year.

"All our trailers are custom-built, fitted out with all our technology, our audio equipment and things “designed to capture kids' imaginations when they're in there.

"We see about 4000 kids every year [on the West Coast]. We're one of the vastest regions, but we don't see as many kids as some regions because of course, the area's not as populated.”

New trailers cost about $300,000, which normally would be “completely out of reach” for the West Coast branch. They have instead bought a secondhand trailer, which they fundraised for.

"We're still fundraising for the balance of that. So whatever is made on this trailer will go towards that as well."

The decommissioned trailer will be sold empty, ready for the buyer to convert it into anything they want.

The Trade Me listing includes inspirational images of a similar trailer parked in Reefton, which has been converted into a tiny home, with a full-sized kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

"It's amazing what you can do with them," says Taylor. "[The Reefton house] looks really cool. They're really happy with it, and they love the story of it too, just knowing that they bought something that brought kids so much joy.”

The decommissioned trailer, which is in Greymouth, has some rust and can’t get a COF. That hasn’t put bidders off, however. At the time of writing it had had 167 bids, and was on 638 watchlists. The listing has had more than 22,000 views.

TRADE ME/Supplied The trailer is big enough for a double bedroom, shower area and full sized kitchen.

"It's got a rich history. It's not easy to fundraise here on the coast, so we're really grateful to know that people have taken such a big interest in it."

The listing closes on Monday, August 28 at 10.17am.